Today is 811 Day

Today, (8/11) is National 811 Day, a nationwide reminder that every digging project, large or small, should begin with a free call to 811. In cities and in unincorporated areas of Oklahoma, know what is below.

Late summer is one of the busiest seasons for outdoor projects across Oklahoma. Whether installing a fence or mailbox, planting trees and shrubs, preparing a fall garden, or tackling landscaping improvements, any project that disturbs the ground has the potential to strike an underground utility line or pipeline. Digging without first contacting 811 can result in serious injuries, utility service interruptions, environmental damage, and costly repairs.

“National 811 Day on August 11 is a reminder that one simple phone call can prevent a dangerous and expensive mistake,” said Mark Hurley, President & CEO of Explorer Pipeline. “No matter how big or small your project is, contacting 811 before you dig is free, easy, and one of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself, your neighbors, and the critical infrastructure our communities depend on.”

Oklahoma and National by the Numbers

Oklahoma’s 811 notification center received more than 1.1 million locate requests in the last recorded year, a 3.76% increase over the previous year

a over the previous year 65,356 total active tickets in Oklahoma as of 7/29/26

47.83% Statewide Excavation Readiness for 2026 year-to-date

for 2026 year-to-date More than 3,200 utility damage reports were submitted across Oklahoma in 2025 via Okie811 demonstrating that preventable incidents continue to occur statewide.

were submitted across Oklahoma in demonstrating that preventable incidents continue to occur statewide. Nationwide, damage to buried utilities results in an estimated $30 billion annually in repair costs, service disruptions, project delays, and other economic impacts.

in repair costs, service disruptions, project delays, and other economic impacts. Contacting 811 before digging reduces the risk of damaging underground utility lines by up to 99 percent.

Explorer Pipeline’s Safe Digging Tips

Explorer Pipeline encourages anyone planning an outdoor project to follow these important safety steps:

Contact 811 before you dig. Dial 811 or submit a request online at least three business days before starting your project. It’s free and required by Oklahoma law.

Dial 811 or submit a request online at least before starting your project. It’s free and required by Oklahoma law. Wait for utility lines to be marked. Professional locators will identify the approximate location of underground utilities using color-coded paint or flags.

Professional locators will identify the approximate location of underground utilities using color-coded paint or flags. Respect the marks. Dig carefully around marked utilities and use hand tools within the designated tolerance zone, generally 18 to 24 inches on either side of a pipeline. Leave all utility markings in place until your project is complete.

Dig carefully around marked utilities and use hand tools within the designated tolerance zone, generally 18 to 24 inches on either side of a pipeline. Leave all utility markings in place until your project is complete. Never damage or disturb a pipeline. Even a minor scrape to a pipeline’s protective coating can create future safety concerns. If you nick, scrape, or expose a pipeline, stop work immediately and contact Explorer Pipeline so it can be inspected.

Even a minor scrape to a pipeline’s protective coating can create future safety concerns. If you nick, scrape, or expose a pipeline, stop work immediately and contact Explorer Pipeline so it can be inspected. Know the signs of a pipeline emergency. If you smell an unusual odor, see a vapor cloud, or hear hissing, whistling, or roaring sounds, leave the area immediately and call 911 and Explorer Pipeline’s 24-hour emergency number at (888) 876-0036.

This National 811 Day, Explorer Pipeline encourages every homeowner, contractor, farmer, landscaper, and excavator to make safe digging a habit.

Know what’s below. Contact 811 before every digging project.

For more on safe digging, visit: https://expl.com/Safety/Call-Before-You-Dig or https://www.call811.com.