CBP Hosts Recruitment Events

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is continuing nationwide recruitment with multiple virtual events in the month of August, including webinars for air interdiction agent, U.S. Border Patrol agent, and CBP officer positions along the Northern Border. The agency will also host a CBP-wide virtual career expo highlighting a variety of career paths across the organization.

CBP offers challenging career opportunities in hundreds of locations across the country and around the world that provide professional growth with mission and purpose, safeguarding America’s borders and protecting the public from dangerous people and materials while securing trade and travel.

The August recruitment events provide an opportunity to connect with recruiters and learn more about career paths across the agency. Participants hear directly from CBP staff serving in these mission-critical roles, gain valuable insight into the hiring process, and receive guidance on applications, resumes, and interviews. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit join.cbp.gov and register in advance.

CBP offers training, competitive pay, and robust benefits. New CBP officers and agents may be eligible for up to $60,000 in incentive payments for certain locations. Federal hiring regulations apply to all CBP positions. U.S. citizenship is required.

Individuals interested in CBP career opportunities can sign up for the CBP Talent Network to receive additional information and connect with a recruiter.

About U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) America’s frontline: the nation’s largest law enforcement organization and the world’s first unified border management agency. The 70,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air and on the seas. They enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country’s economic prosperity. They enhance the nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration and trust.

Follow CBP at @CBPJobs on X, @CBPJobs on Instagram, @CBPJobs on Facebook, @CBPJobs on Threads and CBP on LinkedIn.