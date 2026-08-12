Sentenced For Threatening Feds

A Skiatook man was sentenced Monday after a federal jury found him guilty of posting on X threatening U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He wrote that he would shoot, kill, and gun down agents. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Logan Christopher Murfin, 26, to 21 months imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release.

In April 2026, Murfin was found guilty on ten counts. Five of the counts were for Threatening to Assault and Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers with Intent to Impede, Intimidate, Interfere, and Retaliate; and five counts of Interstate Communication with a Threat to Injure.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shared an image of Logan Murfin being taken into custody, after threats to federal agents. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images; ICE)

According to evidence presented at trial, agents with Homeland Security Investigations received an intelligence report in October 2025 flagging threatening posts made on the social media account X, about “gunning down” and shooting ICE agents. The threats were posted under the username “Azulenq.” Agents obtained search warrants to identify the user making these public online posts. The data collected from the search warrants was presented to the jury, which identified the X account user Azulenq as Murfin. The investigation showed Murfin was posting threatening messages from his home in Skiatook.

Murfin was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2025. After being arrested and mirandized, Murfin spoke with agents and stated he was angry and “pissed off” at ICE agents and admitted to making the posts on the X account. The jury heard a recording of the interview at trial.

When two agents from Homeland Security testified, they explained to the jury how serious the agency is taking the threats due to threats to agents increasing more than 1,000%. Some of the threatening posts were made on the official U.S. Homeland Security account on X, which has more than three million followers. When Murfin was making posts in September, an agent explained to the jury that a sniper opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. Exhibits presented to the jury showed that Murfin’s posts were in response to other users’ posts about ICE agents’ activities in the community, including arrests and enforcement of federal law.

There was no report of agents investigating Democratic Party Officials who stoked Murfin’s rage.

Public posts made by Murfin:

October 18, 2025: Need too start shooting these “just following orders” pigs. Ice agents are reenacting ww2 nazi germany and its not acceptable. Only good ice terrorist is buried 6 feet under.

October 17, 2025: Every ICE agent needs shot between the eyes “just following orders” isn’t acceptable and they already exposed they are human garbage.

October 17, 2025: Every ice gestapo needs too be shot. 2nd amendment right too carry everyone should stay armed and when these terrorists come by just kill them. They don’t deserve too live after “just following orders” we aren’t reliving ww2 germany. They don’t want due process so show em

September 28, 2025: Nah but we as US citizens should be gunning down these domestic terrorists. All ice gestapo can not use the “just following orders” excuse. If you’re complicit in this act you’ve gotta be executed for this act.

September 28, 2025: ice gestapo agents need to either be executed publicy. “just following orders” is not a valid excuse in modern days

Court documents show that death threats to federal agents as of January 2026 have increased 8,000%, and assault threats have increased by 1,300%.

Murfin will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Kelly, Stephen Scaife, and Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.

Editor’s Note: ICE agents enforce laws passed by the U.S. Congress. If pandering politicians want open borders to welcome invaders, they can change the law. That’s how Representative Democracy works.