Violent Crime Keeps Falling

A new mid-year crime report delivers more clear proof: President Donald J. Trump’s law-and-order agenda is crushing violent crime across America the White House declared in a Tuesday release.



According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, homicides in the nation’s largest cities are down 17.2% from the first half of last year — alongside sharp declines in robberies, rapes, aggravated assaults, and overall violent crime. That translates to nearly 14,200 fewer reported violent crimes in just six months.

“The results are especially striking in Democrat-run cities where the Trump Administration has aggressively surged federal resources and National Guard support after years of soft-on-crime failure. In Washington, D.C., homicides are down 43.9%. In Memphis, homicides are down 43.7%. In New Orleans, homicides are down nearly 25%,” the release added.



This builds directly on last year’s already historic progress, when murders and other violent crime plummeted to levels not seen in more than a century — and is the latest in a mountain of data all pointing to the same unmistakable reality. The Council on Criminal Justice finds the national murder rate is on pace to hit the lowest level in at least 126 years, while crime data analyst Jeff Asher reports the 2026 murder rate is tracking to be “by far the lowest ever recorded.”

Isn’t it amazing what good can happen when a nation begins removing criminal invaders!

Now if we could only remove communist judges, we might see an even greater reduction of evil.



