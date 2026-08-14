Calling Area Marching Bands +

The Tulsa Christmas Parade has issued an open call for marching bands and musical groups to march in the 100th Annual Tulsa Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 12th at 11am in downtown Tulsa!

Organizers are committed to supporting your participation:

Helping with transportation

Providing lunch on parade day

Donating to your booster club

And did we mention, AWARDS

Reserve your spot now: https://tulsachristmasparade.org/participate/

Email questions are welcome: contact@tulsachristmasparade.org