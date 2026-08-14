ICE Detainer for Broward Backstabber

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking officials in Broward County, Florida to not release a criminal illegal alien charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate to death with a machete.

According to local reporting, the incident occurred on August 2 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The suspect, Edy Jose Rivas-Rizo, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, was allegedly caught on surveillance footage chasing after his roommate with a machete, eventually stabbing him and then fighting on the ground. After two witnesses disarmed Rivas-Rizo, the victim walked away but collapsed moments later. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A witness told police that the victim’s last words were “that guy just killed me” as he pointed at Rivas-Rizo.

Edy Jose Rivas-Rizo

Police arrested Rivas-Rizo and charged him with first-degree murder. ICE lodged a detainer with the Broward County Jail on August 3.

“This violent criminal illegal alien has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing his roommate with a machete,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “His victim would still be alive if it weren’t for the Biden Administration releasing him into the country. ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Broward County to not release this criminal from jail. We will work with our partners in Florida to make sure this killer is removed from our country. Deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

Rivas-Rizo illegally entered the United States through California in April 2022, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.