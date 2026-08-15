OK Review of CAIR

Governor Kevin Stitt this week issued an executive order directing the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security to assess whether the Muslim Brotherhood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), or individuals and entities acting on their behalf present a terrorism or public-safety threat in Oklahoma.

“Oklahomans expect their government to take terrorism seriously and to act before threats become tragedies,” said Governor Stitt. “My administration will use every lawful tool available to protect our people, defend our values, and make sure taxpayer-funded state resources are never used to support terrorism or those who enable it.”

Anyone can request a “Day at the Capitol” and Muslims did so for years.

This directs the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, within the Department of Public Safety, to conduct an intelligence-based assessment and take lawful preventive and investigative action supported by the resulting intelligence.

The order also directs state public-safety leaders to advocate for federal action designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under federal law.

“The United States has already recognized Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and Hamas emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood,” said Governor Stitt. “Oklahoma will not turn a blind eye to organizations or networks that may support terrorism.”

CAIR rally in Tulsa, 2017

The executive order builds on Oklahoma’s existing responsibilities under the Oklahoma Homeland Security Act and Oklahoma Antiterrorism Act, which require the State to prevent terrorist acts, identify threats, and prepare to respond. The Executive Order takes effect immediately and can be found here.