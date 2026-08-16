OKDHS Secures $600K Federal Grant

In recognition of its plan to strengthen child welfare and protect families, Oklahoma Human Services has been selected by the federal Administration for Children and Families (ACF) to lead a groundbreaking national movement in child welfare technology.

Oklahoma is one of only 10 recipients nationwide chosen to receive funding through the federal Predictive Analytics in Child Welfare Demonstration Grants Program. The competitive, three-year $600,000 pilot award highlights the state’s hard work, bold vision, and dedication to building a modern child welfare system that puts children and families first.

OKDHS Child Welfare Team with notice of award

Federal officials praised Oklahoma’s forward-thinking proposal and its commitment to using modern technology responsibly.

“Oklahoma put forward a strong vision for using data and technology responsibly to solve real challenges and deliver better outcomes for children and families,” said Cody Inman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families. “Oklahoma’s selection presents an opportunity to forge a new era in child welfare by harnessing every available modern tool to strengthen decision-making and empower caseworker insights. We hope the leadership and innovation emerging from Oklahoma can serve as a model for other states as we work together to modernize child welfare across the country.”

The new funding will allow Oklahoma Human Services to responsibly integrate predictive analytics into its daily operations—giving dedicated, front-line child welfare professionals better data tools to spot trends earlier, respond faster, and connect families with the exact support they need. Importantly, the technology is designed to support the human element, not replace it.

“Oklahoma is building a child welfare system that learns, adapts and continually gets better,” said Child Welfare Services Director Michael Williams. “Data can help us recognize patterns and opportunities that may otherwise be difficult to see, but it will never replace the experience, judgment and relationships our professionals bring to this work. Used responsibly, these tools can help our workforce make decisions quicker to better serve children and families.”

The pilot project aligns directly with Oklahoma Human Services’ ongoing work to modernize agency technology, streamline operations, and relieve administrative burden on staff.

“We are proud that our federal partners recognize the work happening here and Oklahoma’s commitment to building a stronger child welfare system,” said Oklahoma Human Services Executive Director Jeffrey Cartmell. “This opportunity gives Oklahoma another tool to help our professionals see important information sooner, respond more effectively and ultimately improve outcomes for the people we serve.”

The project expands on the national ‘A Home for Every Child’ initiative, which works hand-in-hand with communities to strengthen family prevention efforts, support foster parents, and help children quickly find safe, permanent, and loving homes. The three-year pilot projects are expected to begin Sept. 30.

About: Oklahoma Human Services helps more than one million Oklahomans each year across a wide range of services including food assistance, child support, child care, reporting abuse, disabilities services and caretaker needs among others. Our mission: Improve the quality of life of vulnerable Oklahomans by increasing people’s ability to lead safer, healthier, more independent and productive lives. Vision: DHS provides help and offers hope to vulnerable Oklahomans through stronger practices, involved communities and a caring and engaged workforce.