Mike Mazzei Finishing Strong

The primary battle for Oklahoma Governor will be decided August 25th!

In a well-attended event organized by the Republican Women’s Club of South Tulsa at the Evergreen Baptist Church Monday morning the leading candidate in the race for Oklahoma Governor, Mike Mazzei, outlined his plans for the upcoming term.

He answered submitted audience questions with detailed candor.

Mazzei, a certified financial planner and former Oklahoma State Senator, presented a platform for Oklahoma’s future. His agenda is built on his Christian faith, a commitment to the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions, and fiscal conservatism. Key proposals include major tax reforms, combating illegal foreign activities, overhauling education, addressing infrastructure, and public safety challenges.

Mike Mazzei @ the Republican Woman’s Club of South Tulsa, August 17

“The plan I’ve constructed for the people of our state will create growth and opportunity for all the people of Oklahoma, particularly your kids and your grandkids, by making Oklahoma a no income tax state and abolishing property taxes for seniors and veterans,” Mazzei said.

To make Oklahoma a no-income-tax state, modeling the success of states like Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, Mazzei’s three-step plan involves:

Immediate Reduction: Cutting the state income tax rate from 4.5% to 3% by eliminating “$2 billion in cash giveaways” or tax loopholes. Phased Elimination: Further reducing the rate in subsequent steps over years. Transition to Activity-Based Tax: Eventually holding a statewide vote to transition from an income-based tax system to an activity-based one, which would then tax sales and services. He cited taxing tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder games as an example of a new revenue source under this model.

“When you or I go to an OKC Thunder game and buy a ticket to go to the Paycom Center, you do not pay a sales tax. But over in the state of Tennessee, if you go to a Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, you pay a sales tax. Would you or any of the other 19,000 fans be upset and not attend because of sales tax? Not likely any. “Some services and most sales items are taxed, which is much more economically efficient versus an income-based system where our labor, our time, and our productivity is taxed. The proof, for example, is in Tennessee, their economy is seeing incredible growth,” Mazzei added.

In addition to income tax reform, Mazzei advocates completely abolishing property taxes on homesteads for all Oklahomans aged 65 and older, regardless of income. He proposes phasing this out over several years to ensure county revenues remain stable, arguing the current system is “immoral” for forcing seniors on fixed incomes to pay taxes on unrealized gains. He also emphasized that the sales tax exemption for agriculture and manufacturing is non-negotiable and will be permanently maintained.

RWCST’s Dana Huston asks questions submitted by email and at the event.

Public Safety, Law, and Foreign Influence

Mazzei identified several key public safety and legal issues he plans to address:

Banning Sharia Law: Mazzei advocates for banning Sharia law in Oklahoma through new legislation and mandating training for law enforcement to identify Sharia-influenced threats.

Reforming the Judicial Nominating Commission: Mazzei wants to ensure Oklahoma has common sense judges. He criticized his opponent for not supporting reform of the Commission which Conservatives have championed for decades.

“The judicial nominating commission only gives the governor only three [candidates] to choose from. President Trump can choose from whoever he wants to sit on the judiciary [subject to legislative confirmation],” Mazzei said.

Illegal Marijuana Farms: Mazzei identified illegal marijuana farms, run by Chinese and Mexican criminal cartels, as Oklahoma’s number one public safety threat. He plans to use an executive order on his first day to close a loophole in the state’s land purchase affidavit form that currently allows non-citizen “bona fide residents” to buy land. This action is intended to curb foreign ownership of land for illicit activities. He also acknowledged the need to assess and fund the cleanup of toxic waste sites left by these operations.

Prison System: Mazzei attributes Oklahoma’s high prison population to underlying mental health and drug addiction issues. Rejecting early prisoner release, he proposes shifting funds from the state’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse—which he called a “financial train wreck”—to more effective, non-governmental recovery programs like “Women in Recovery” and “John 3:16.” He also suggested that increasing correctional officer pay would help with prison population management.

Infrastructure and Economic Development

Water Infrastructure: To address the state’s diverse water issues, particularly groundwater depletion, Mazzei proposed a new $1 billion water infrastructure fund. Rejecting further studies from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, he plans to create a new working group of stakeholders, led by a figure like the Secretary of Agriculture, to manage the funds and implement practical solutions like diverting river water to aid depleted lakes.

“We kept sending money to this group called the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to come up with a long-term plan, and they’ve never come up with a long-term plan. Everybody’s frustrated. There are some basic solutions for southwest Oklahoma, on this issue. I’ve talked to the experts out there. If we literally do some infrastructure work to divert some of the water flow of the North Fork Red River, instead of it just flowing to Texas, some of it can flow into Lake Altus. They’d have much better water levels for their farmers. I believe, instead of wasting money on green energy scams like wind power, the more important infrastructure effort for us to deal with is water,” Mazzei said.

Aluminum Plant Project: Mazzei defended a major aluminum plant project, emphasizing its economic benefits, including 10,000 jobs and a $25 billion economic impact. He refuted public fears about safety and foreign influence, stating: Safety: The plant will use advanced technology to emit fluoride at levels 60% below EPA standards and will be subject to third-party monitoring. Incentives: The $1 billion incentive package is not a cash handout but is primarily structured through a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district using the company’s own property tax payments. Foreign Role: The land will be owned by the Oklahoma-based joint venture, not a foreign government. He clarified that only a small percentage of specialized technical roles (around 5%) would be filled by experts from the UAE, a U.S. ally, while the vast majority of jobs would go to Oklahomans.

Mazzei defended a major aluminum plant project, emphasizing its economic benefits, including 10,000 jobs and a $25 billion economic impact. He refuted public fears about safety and foreign influence, stating:

Mazzei said, “The Oklahoma aluminum plant literally cannot happen unless it’s one hundred percent in compliance with the Federal Clean Air Act. I’ve come up with a plan from what we’ve learned from a very successful facility in Iceland that is right next to a fishery, right next to farmland. They have a third-party independent evaluator looking at the permitting process. [I’m] hundred percent confident that the water and the air will be completely safe for the people, the cattle, and for the farms.”

Education Reform

Citing that only 20% of Oklahoma students read at grade level, Mazzei outlined a education reform plan modeled on Mississippi’s success. His plan includes:

Education Reform

Citing that only 20% of Oklahoma students read at grade level, Mazzei outlined a comprehensive education reform plan modeled on Mississippi’s success. His plan includes:

Electoral Reform: Moving school board elections to the November general election and requiring party affiliation for candidates to increase voter participation and accountability.

Literacy Overhaul: Hiring a statewide literacy director, issuing an executive order to mandate a smaller number of phonics-based reading curricula, and retaining the third grade reading gate

Lottery funding he dismissed as a “snake oil gimmick,” noting that its contribution is a small fraction of the overall K-12 budget.

“When I talk about [education] statistics that only twenty percent of Oklahoma students can read at grade level, that means four hundred and fifty thousand students are going through the system, and they’re not reading at grade level, which is completely unacceptable. Particularly when Republicans have supermajorities down at the House and the Senate. My friend, State Auditor Cindy Byrd, discovered that Tulsa Public Schools spent seventy-five million dollars on DEI initiatives in violation of state law. And what did my opponent, the chief law enforcement officer of Oklahoma, do about it? Nothing. It’s still happening in many school districts across the state.

Further on education Mazzei said, “I will hire in my first week, a statewide literacy director to replicate what Mississippi did. In the Mississippi State Department of Education, they only have six reading curriculum that their 140 school districts can choose from and they are all phonics based.”

Mike Mazzei @ the Republican Women’s Club of South Tulsa, August 17

Governing Philosophy

Mazzei emphasized that his 12-year tenure in the Oklahoma Senate and experience as Secretary of Finance give him the policy expertise and relationships needed to enact his conservative agenda. He stressed that success in the legislature depends on deep policy understanding, relationship-building, and political negotiation, and noted he is already working with current legislators on his policy goals.

In closing Mazzei said, “We’ve got eight days to go [in the primary]. And we’re in a good position to win if the true Republican conservatives show up. You can go to mikeforok.com if you want to get more details of our plan.

“What makes me so optimistic is that when true conservative Republicans choose faith and freedom and unite around a solid plan, together we truly can usher in a golden age of growth and opportunity for our kids and our grandkids. I sure would appreciate your vote and support on August 25th and I thank you for the passion and hope and belief that you have in Oklahoma’s future,” Mazzei added.

Mazzei appeared with this author June 4th in Episode 11 on the YouTube Channel Straight Up Dave.

About the author: David Arnett’s beginning in print journalism was not planned in 1985 but covered by the Columbia Journalism Review in 1987. After 11 years in print, he established TulsaToday online in 1996 and Straight Up on Substack in 2022 providing email subscriptions. In April 2026, he began the YouTube Channel, Straight Up Dave. Arnett is identified nationally as a “Veteran Oklahoma Political Journalist” and locally as an “Equal Opportunity Aggravator.”