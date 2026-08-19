Nassar Appointed U.S. Attorney

Christopher J. Nassar was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma on August 14th, 2026, after being nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar. “I want to thank President Trump, Senator Lankford, Senator Armstrong, and (former Senator) Secretary Mullin for having the confidence in me to serve and protect the citizens of the Northern District. I am grateful for their support throughout the nomination and confirmation process. With the exception of Washington, D.C., federal law enforcement in the Northern District of Oklahoma has a greater responsibility for public safety than any other district in the country. I am excited to lead this office and advance this important mission.”

As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Nassar serves as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Northern District of Oklahoma, overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States. The district spans 11 counties and includes 14 federally recognized Indian tribes. The Northern District is uniquely situated following the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. As a result of that ruling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecuting all Major Crimes occurring in Indian Country within the district, in addition to its traditional federal law enforcement responsibilities. Mr. Nassar leads a team of more than 130 attorneys and support professionals dedicated to carrying out this mission.

Mr. Nassar joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma in January 2018 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. In 2023, he was promoted to Deputy Criminal Chief, where he supervised investigations and prosecutions involving national security, cybercrime, child exploitation, human trafficking, and Project Safe Neighborhoods. He has prosecuted and tried a wide range of offenses, with concentrations in child exploitation, sex trafficking, cybercrime, Indian Country homicides and sexual assaults, gun crime, and national security cases. He has also served as the District’s Project Safe Childhood Coordinator, National Security Coordinator, and Crisis Management Coordinator. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Nassar served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Mr. Nassar is a lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and has served as an active duty and reserve judge advocate since 2009. On active duty, Mr. Nassar served as a trial counsel prosecuting criminal cases involving military members around the world, primarily concerning crimes against children and national security matters. In the reserves, Mr. Nassar has served as a victims’ legal counsel, cyber operational law advisor to USCYBERCOM, and a legal advisor to MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH. U.S. Attorney Nassar is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Additionally, he holds certifications as a Supervisory Litigator and a Master of Cyber, Intelligence, and Information Law from the US Marine Corps.