DHS Deports Criminal Invaders

The Department of Homeland Security continues the effort to remove dangerous criminals from the streets of America.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE work tirelessly to arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens from our country,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Just last week, we deported killers, drunk drivers, sexual assailants,and weapons traffickers. With deportations up, it’s no wonder that crime rates have fallen to historic lows across the country. Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we are making America safe again.”

Among the criminal invaders deported last week are:

Jashandeep Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, deported on August 3. His criminal history includes convictions for sexually-motivated coercion involving force, burglary, and theft.

When criminals are deported, crime rates go down

Ramon Gregorio Herrera-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, deported on August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, THREE counts of driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without a license, and arrests for obstructing police and public order crimes.

Jorge Martinez-Guerrero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide – negligent manslaughter – vehicle and illegal re-entry.

Berta Montano Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on August 6. Her criminal history includes convictions for engaging in the business of dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a license and delivery of firearms to carrier without a written notice.

Williams Alejandro Cortes Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Chile, deported on August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The beginning of the Constitution of the United States of America declares, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Criminal invaders threaten our people young and old, weak and strong, in every community. They have no constitutional rights.