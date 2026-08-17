DHS Deports Criminal Invaders

The Department of Homeland Security continues the effort to remove dangerous criminals from the streets of America.
“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE work tirelessly to arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens from our country,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.“Just last week, we deported killers, drunk drivers, sexual assailants,and weapons traffickers. With deportations up, it’s no wonder that crime rates have fallen to historic lows across the country. Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we are making America safe again.”
Among the criminal invaders deported last week are:
The beginning of the Constitution of the United States of America declares, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Criminal invaders threaten our people young and old, weak and strong, in every community. They have no constitutional rights.