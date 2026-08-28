Six Texas Men vs. Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. – Six Texas men have been indicted and detained for trial for their involvement in an interstate robbery conspiracy. The scheme, part of which was captured on a home video security system, allegedly involved kicking in a door at a residence in Broken Arrow, wearing masks, carrying a firearm, striking an occupant of the home, and stealing approximately 70 pounds of illegal marijuana.

According to court documents, Jabriel Williams, 33, Darius Devvoin Hinton, 28, Blake Alexander Calvillo, 25, Nathan Haywood Strong, 36, Remond Reeshon Williams, 39, all of Dallas, Texas, and Jeremy Romel Conner, 44, of Athens, Texas, are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery after allegedly conspiring among themselves and others to commit robbery within the Northern District of Oklahoma according to a release from the office of US Attorney, Northern District of Oklahoma Christopher J. Nassar.

During detention hearings, prosecutors detailed the robbery in Broken Arrow, which occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m., in July 2025. Some of the defendants wore masks, brandished a firearm, and pistol-whipped a victim after announcing themselves as “Police!” and kicking in the front door of the home in Broken Arrow. When the defendants left, they stole approximately 70 pounds of illegal marijuana and were driven from the scene by co-conspirators.

In the unsealed indictment, Hinton, Calvillo, Conner, and Strong are further charged with Hobbs Act Robbery, which affected interstate commerce. Additionally, Hinton, Conner, and Strong are charged with Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Lastly, Conner is charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony.

The FBI and the Broken Arrow Police Department are the investigative agencies, with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John W. Dowdell and John Brasher are prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Reminder: An indictment is merely an allegation. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the Department of Justice’s nationwide initiative that brings federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, prosecutors, and other public safety partners together to coordinate efforts to combat violent crime and make communities safe.

Coordinated by U.S. Attorneys’ offices in each of the 94 federal districts, PSN is tailored to particular communities to strategically address specific violent crime and public safety challenges. PSN serves a central role in the Department’s commitment to make our country safe. It emphasizes three core principles: rapid federal response to violent crime and criminal offenders; strong, strategic partnerships among law enforcement at all levels; and accountability and deterrence through the prosecution of the most serious, readily provable offenses and other strategies. These efforts complement and strengthen President Trump’s Homeland Security Task Forces, ensuring a comprehensive federal response to the most pressing public safety issues facing communities.