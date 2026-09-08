Iran’s Aviation Sector Grounded

Today, the United States continues implementation of Operation Economic Outcast by sanctioning 36 entities and individuals in multiple jurisdictions for aiding Iran’s aviation sector. This sector has enabled the regime to support proliferation and terrorism worldwide.

In the release today by Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, it was noted that on August 24, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) determined that Executive Order (E.O.) 13902 shall apply to Iran’s aviation sector, among others. Under that authority, OFAC is designating the remainder of Iran’s active airlines, furthering our campaign to isolate the Iranian regime from the international system and global economy.

OFAC is also targeting several third country‑based firms that have provided cargo and general sales services to, and procured aircraft for, Iran’s largest airline, Mahan Air, which has been designated in connection to the regime’s proliferation and terrorism-support activities around the world.

America will not relent in the campaign to shut down the Iranian regime’s financial lifelines, including the aviation sector.

Specifically, today’s actions are being taken pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism authority, and E.O. 13902, which targets certain sectors of the Iranian economy. On October 12, 2011, OFAC designated Mahan Air pursuant to E.O. 13224 for providing financial, material, and technological support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF), which OFAC designated pursuant to E.O. 13224 in October 2007 for providing support to multiple terrorist organizations. On December 11, 2019, the U.S. Department of State designated Mahan Air pursuant to E.O. 13382, which targets weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferators and their supporters.