Homeowners considering a renovation, dreaming about a more functional space or simply looking for inspiration can see the possibilities firsthand during the 2026 Home Remodeling Showcase, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.

The annual event returns September 12 and 13, showcasing six remodeling projects across five Tulsa area homes.

From thoughtful updates to dramatic transformations, the featured projects demonstrate how professional remodeling can help homeowners create spaces that better fit the way they live while remaining in the neighborhoods and homes they already love.

“Remodeling is about more than changing the look of a home,” said Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “It is about making a home work better for the people who live there. The Home Remodeling Showcase gives homeowners an opportunity to walk through real projects, meet the professionals who brought them to life and gather ideas for their own homes.”

The 2026 Showcase includes a range of remodeling projects, giving visitors an inside look at the craftsmanship, creativity and problem-solving that go into transforming existing homes. Featured work includes kitchen and bathroom renovations, additions, whole-home transformations, outdoor living improvements, and converting an existing detached garage into a guest studio.

One featured home demonstrates the potential of a major renovation, expanding a 1950s ranch-style home from approximately 2,500 to 4,000 square feet while maintaining the character of the original home. Another project showcases the transformation of a 1928 home through both kitchen and bathroom renovations.

For homeowners, seeing these projects in person offers something that photographs and design inspiration alone cannot. Visitors can experience the scale, flow, and details of a completed renovation while talking directly with remodeling professionals.

The Showcase also highlights the value of working with experienced professionals who understand the complexities of renovating an existing home, from design and construction to navigating the unexpected challenges that can come with older homes.

2026 Home Remodeling Showcase

When:

Saturday, September 12 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 | Noon to 5 p.m.

Where:

Five Tulsa area homes featuring six remodeling projects

Admission:

$10 per person

Children 12 and under are admitted free.

One ticket provides access to all five featured homes throughout the weekend.

The Home Remodeling Showcase is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and is designed to connect homeowners with professional remodelers while showcasing the quality and craftsmanship of Tulsa’s remodeling industry.

For project information and the complete Showcase lineup, visit tulsahbaevents.com/home-remodeling-showcase/.

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is a trade association representing professionals across the residential construction and remodeling industry. Founded in 1942, HBA of Greater Tulsa advocates for its members, promotes ethical business practices and serves as a professional resource for housing in the Tulsa community.