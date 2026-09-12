Kansas Resident Voting Illegally Arrested

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents arrested Mariana Alexandra Dewey, a citizen of Peru, for illegally misrepresenting herself as a legal U.S. citizen to vote in the November 5, 2024, General Election in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

Special Agents located Dewey at a residence in Wichita, Kansas.

“This alien violated the sacred right of every American citizen,” said Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “If even one non-citizen votes, that steals the voice of a U.S. citizen. Only American citizens have the right to participate in our political and election processes, and DHS will continue to investigate, seek criminal prosecution, and ultimately remove aliens who vote to ensure free, fair, and honest elections.”

Investigators reviewed election records showing that Dewey signed the provisional pollbook at the Hope Church polling location and submitted a Kansas Voter Registration Application on November 5, 2024. Both documents contained statements made under penalty of perjury affirming voter eligibility, including U.S. citizenship. On the registration form, Dewey checked “Yes” in response to whether she was a U.S. citizen.

On April 1, 2026, an investigator contacted Dewey by phone after learning she had moved from her previously listed address. During the interview, Dewey initially stated she was a U.S. citizen, then clarified that she was a lawful permanent resident and not a U.S. citizen. She also confirmed voting in the 2024 General Election.

On September 1, 2026, HSI Special Agents located Dewey at a residence in Wichita, Kansas. HSI Special Agents determined Dewey was in violation of U.S. immigration law and transported her for processing at a local ICE facility.

Mariana Alexandra Dewey

Dewey ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly election conduct under Kansas law.

This arrest is part of the Trump Administration’s broader focus on stopping non-citizens from voting in American elections. Recent examples include:

In August, an HSI investigation led to the sentencing of a Colombian illegal alien for using a falsified identity to vote in elections illegally for more than twenty years.

In July, HSI arrested Marian Charitun, an alien from Slovakia who had illegally voted in the 2022 election in New Jersey.

in New Jersey. In July, an HSI investigation led to the arrest of Denise Nataly Migliore, an alien from Australia who illegally voted in the 2022 and 2024 elections in Louisiana.

in Louisiana. In May, DHS and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against four non-citizens in New Jersey who illegally voted in federal elections and made false statements while applying for U.S. citizenship .

. In April, Jose Ceballos, an alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty to THREE counts of disorderly election conduct after illegally voting multiple times and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen in Kansas.

after illegally voting multiple times and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen in Kansas. In March, ICE arrested Mahady Sacko, a criminal illegal alien from Mauritania who had been illegally voting in the United States since 2008.

In recent months, DHS has taken additional steps to safeguard the integrity and security of American elections. These measures include:

In July, Secretary Mullin sent letters to secretaries of state in several states across the country warning that tens of thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote.

In July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that grant recipients will be required to take several key actions on election integrity.

In June, DHS directed ICE to enforce stricter penalties for non-citizens who illegally vote in American elections, including deportation.

Editor’s Note: National Democratic Party officials over decades claimed there has never been voter fraud in American Elections… basically because they were the ones committing the fraud. They were supported in this lie by Legacy Media who damned anyone questioning elections as a “Conspiracy Theorist.”