Trump: Americans Should Win

Wednesday Night, President Donald J. Trump unveiled the Trump Dividend — a historic $5,000 cash payment to every adult American citizen, made possible by the strength of the American economy under his leadership. The announcement is the latest proof that President Trump does what the so-called “experts” say cannot be done: he delivers for the American people.

President Donald J. Trump speaking at the Midterm GOP Convention

“Because we’ve done so well, and because our country is making so much money, only I can make this promise to you, and here is my promise: if the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate… I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.” — President Donald J. Trump

The White House Thursday released more detail:

America is winning again — and the American people should share in that success. Like a successful company returning cash to its shareholders, the Trump Dividend is possible only because of President Trump. In his second term, he has unleashed trillions in new private investment, launched an unprecedented crackdown on government waste, and rebuilt American strength at home. That success belongs to the American people — and the Trump Dividend returns it to them.



Like a successful company returning cash to its shareholders, the Trump Dividend is possible only because of President Trump. In his second term, he has unleashed trillions in new private investment, launched an unprecedented crackdown on government waste, and rebuilt American strength at home. That success belongs to the American people — and the Trump Dividend returns it to them. President Trump delivers results no one else will even attempt. He captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and secured a landmark oil deal in its wake, delivered historic tax relief, and put American workers first with an America First trade policy. The same leadership that shattered the old limits of what Washington thought possible is now prepared to put $5,000 directly into Americans’ pockets.



He captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and secured a landmark oil deal in its wake, delivered historic tax relief, and put American workers first with an America First trade policy. The same leadership that shattered the old limits of what Washington thought possible is now prepared to put $5,000 directly into Americans’ pockets. President Trump’s priority is making Americans richer. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Working Families Tax Cuts produced bigger paychecks, bigger refunds, and more money left with the workers who earned it. The Trump Dividend is the next chapter of that fight — not another Washington program or lecture from the “experts,” but cash in the hands of American citizens.



The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Working Families Tax Cuts produced bigger paychecks, bigger refunds, and more money left with the workers who earned it. The Trump Dividend is the next chapter of that fight — not another Washington program or lecture from the “experts,” but cash in the hands of American citizens. This happens only with President Trump and a Republican Congress. Democrats will not deliver a dividend, they will deliver the opposite — higher taxes, open borders, and the same failed communist agenda that makes American families poorer and punishes the people who work the hardest.

The Trump Dividend depends on President Trump and Republicans. Democrat control means America loses — and working people pay the price.