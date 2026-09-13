The Rogers County Election Board Secretary Julie Dermody has announced the office will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 15, by keeping its doors open until midnight and inviting residents to stop by for a community-focused celebration of voting and civic participation.

Throughout the day and evening, Rogers County residents are encouraged to visit the Election Board office to register to vote, check or update their voter registration information, ask questions about the voting process and make sure they are prepared for upcoming elections.

Because civic participation can be worth celebrating, there will be treats, photo opportunities and a welcoming atmosphere for voters of all ages.

“We want people to know that their Election Board belongs to them,” said Secretary Julie Dermody. “You don’t have to wait until Election Day to come see us or to ask a question. National Voter Registration Day gives us an opportunity to open our doors a little longer, welcome our community in and help people become comfortable with the voting process.”

The Election Board will remain open until midnight to provide additional opportunities for residents who may not be able to visit during regular business hours.

The event is also an opportunity for first-time voters and young adults who may have questions about what to expect when casting their first ballot.

“Voting for the first time can feel intimidating when you don’t know what happens after you walk through the door,” Dermody said. “Our job isn’t to tell anyone how to vote. Our job is to make sure every eligible voter understands how to participate and has the information they need to cast their ballot with confidence.”

The Election Board plans to provide information specifically for first-time voters, including the basics of registering, finding a polling place, reviewing a sample ballot, voter identification requirements, early voting, absentee voting and what to expect at the polls.

Families are welcome to bring children as well.

“We love when parents bring their children into the Election Board,” Dermody said. “They may not be old enough to register yet, but they are never too young to begin learning what citizenship and civic participation look like.”

NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY OPEN HOUSE

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Rogers County Election Board

415 W. 1st Street

Claremore, Oklahoma

Open until midnight

Residents are invited to:

Register to vote or update their registration

Check that their voter information is current

Learn about upcoming elections

Ask questions about Oklahoma’s voting process

Pick up information for first-time voters

Take a photo

Enjoy a cookie and visit with Election Board staff

The event is free and open to the public.

“Our elections work best when voters are informed and engaged,” Dermody said. “Whether you have voted for 50 years, are preparing to cast your very first ballot, or simply want to know more about how elections work in Rogers County, come see us. Our door will be open, all the way until midnight.”