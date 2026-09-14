Sept. Federal Grand Jury Indictments

United States Attorney Christopher J. Nassar, Northern District of Oklahoma today announced the results of the September Federal Grand Jury 2026-A Indictments. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.

Dorryien Laron Adams. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Adams, 20, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-325

Alexander Blanchard. Robbery in Indian Country (Count 1 & 3); Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony in Indian Country (Count 2); Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 4). Blanchard, AGE, of Broken Arrow and a member of the Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, is charged with taking property of value by force, violence, and intimidation from the victim and in front of a minor child. He assaulted a minor child with intent to commit a felony and knowingly brandished a firearm during a crime of violence. The Tulsa Police Department is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Flynn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-326

Maddox Isaiah Cummings. False Statement to Acquire a Firearm. Cummings, 21, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is charged with attempting to purchase a firearm while claiming that he was not currently under indictment and had never been convicted of a felony, when in fact those statements were false. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Dowdell is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-338

Jacob Kyle Davis. Coercion and Enticement of a Minor Child. Davis, 45, of Tahlequah, is charged with knowingly attempting to persuade and entice a minor child to engage in sexually explicit activity. The FBI and the United Keetoowah Band Lighthorse Tribal Police are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-327

Ana Yuridia Garcia Dominguez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Garcia Dominguez, 41,

a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2005. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-328

Bermain Hernandez Mendez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Hernandez Mendez, 37, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2013 and twice in 2014. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jorge Diaz-Guma is prosecuting the case.

26-CR-339

Oscar Anibal Hernandez Ramos. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Hernandez Ramos, 31, a Guatemalan national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2015 and 2016. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Keller is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-332

Eliakin Hernandez Santiago. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Hernandez Santiago, 30, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2024. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jorge Diaz-Guma is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-333

Devion Ronte Long. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding in Indian Country (Misdemeanor). Long, 25, of Tulsa and a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, is charged with assaulting the victim in Feb. 2026, which resulted in serious bodily injury. He is additionally charged with assaulting and wounding the victim in Mar. 2026. The FBI, the Owasso Police Department, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Kelly is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-331

Jesus Eden Lopez Guerreo. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Lopez Guerro, 42, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2023. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Trevion Freeman is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-330

Joshua Breyden Perales. Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct; Possession of Child Pornography. Perales, 24, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is charged with attempting to coerce and entice a person he believed was under 18 years old to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He is additionally charged with traveling from Arkansas to Tulsa to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Additionally, Perales is charged with knowingly possessing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. Homeland Security Investigations and the Broken Arrow Police Department are the investigative agencies, with assistance from the Siloam Springs Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Robert is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-340

Oscar Manuel Sanchez Garcia. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Sanchez Garcia, 37, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2012. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Keller is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-329

Abraham James Yahv Simmers, II. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Destruction of Property Within Indian Country; Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Simmers, 22, of Tulsa and a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, is charged with assaulting the victim with a firearm and with intent to do bodily injury. He maliciously and willfully destroyed and damaged real property belonging to the victim. Further, Simmers is charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-341

Christopher Ryan Stafford. Kidnapping in Indian Country; Assault of a Spouse, Intimate Partner, and Dating Partner by Strangling in Indian Country; Witness Tampering by Use and Threat of Physical Force. Stafford, 33, of Tulsa and a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, is charged with unlawfully seizing and confining the victim against her will and strangling her. He knowingly used physical force and threats to prevent the victim from communicating with law enforcement or the judge in federal proceedings. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blithe Cravens is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-334

Ramiro Vergara Urquiza. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of Firearms; Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien; Drug Conspiracy; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises (superseding). Vergara Urquiza, 52, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. He is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after previously being removed in March 2023. Vergara Urquiza is charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and knowingly maintaining a home for the purpose of drug distribution. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-142

Slayton Derek Vincent. Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country. Vincent, 28, of Locust Grove, is charged with possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. Homeland Security Investigations and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Robert is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-335

Camille Jordan Winchester; Torrey Leann Cantrell; Shawn Richard Christie. Production of Child Pornography (Counts 1 & 4); Possession of Child Pornography (Count 2); Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country (Count 3); Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age in Indian Country (Count 5); Child Neglect in Indian Country (Count 6) (second superseding). Winchester, 36, of Mounds and a member of the Cherokee Nation, and Cantrell, 33, of Mounds, are charged with using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of child sexual abuse material. Additionally, Winchester is charged with possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children and knowingly engaging in a sexually explicit act with a child under 12 years old. Cantrell is additionally charged with engaging in a sexual act with a minor child under 12 years old. Christie, 36, of Mounds and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with willfully neglecting the health, safety, and welfare of a minor child. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Hockenbury is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-183

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.