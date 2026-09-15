Clarion Call: Nations with Muslims

America must do more to relieve the plight of Nigerian Christians, and we must defend our country from radical Islam

Opinion: A young Christian family was beaten and forcibly marched into the Nigerian forest by Muslim radicals, according to a recent report. Unfortunately, this tragic show of aggression is just the latest in a long line of violence towards Christ-followers, with Nigeria ranking number seven on the world watch list of Christian persecution. Kidnappings of ill-fated Christian residents by radicalized kidnapping gangs has risen 33% over last year, according to one expert, all while so-called Christian nations sit idly by. Despite previous promises to take “decisive action” to prevent such attacks, the American government (and her allies) have yet to produce tangible results.

“How can we be a Christian nation if we fail to protect our persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ?” declared youth, culture and religion expert Dr. Alex McFarland. McFarland is a long-outspoken voice for the protection of Nigerian Christians under persecution.

“The truth about these vicious assaults that today’s media doesn’t want you to know is that most of them are orchestrated by radical Muslims merely following their religious convictions,” said McFarland.

“Wherever Islam spreads, Sharia is pushed on Christians and other non-Muslims. We’ve seen this time and time again for 1,400 years, and Nigeria Christians are suffering the most. This is not a religion of peace but a religion of ‘comply or you and your children will pay the consequences.’ If we won’t pay attention to what’s happening to Christians in Nigeria and other similar nations, then we will surely not notice when these policies happen in our own backyard. Open your eyes, America — the very same belief system is poised to occupy America with 255 Muslims nationwide in the U.S. holding elective office. America must do more to relieve the plight of Nigerian Christians, and we must defend our country from radical Islam.”

On October 3, McFarland will speak with ex-radical Muslims Mohamad Faridi and Kamal Saleem about the encroaching threat of radical Islam on American ideology in the latest installment of the much-acclaimed Conversations that Matter series. Attendees are invited to listen to Faridi and Saleem as they detail the agenda of Islam and share their determined efforts to evangelize Muslims in the Middle East and the U.S. In a world overflowing with opinions and half-truths, this series offers participants a chance to explore what they believe, why they believe it, and how those beliefs shape their lives.

Alex McFarland currently co-hosts “Exploring the Word” on the American Family Radio Network, airing daily on nearly 200 radio stations across the U.S. He is also the host of the “Alex McFarland Show,” which airs weekly on NRB TV and YouTube. The “Alex McFarland Show” podcast is available here.

McFarland and theologian Bert Harper, veteran co-hosts of the nationally syndicated broadcast “Exploring the Word,” are proud to announce their newest book, “100 Bible Questions and Answers on Prophecy and the End Times.” Available now, the book concisely answers biblical questions about God, Scripture, Christian Living, and more. A follow-up to their previous work, “100 Bible Questions and Answers for Families,” this book promises to guide readers through some of the most fascinating and frequently misunderstood topics in Christianity: end-times prophecy and life in the everlasting new creation.

Alex McFarland has authored or co-authored more than 21 books, including the newly released 100 Bible Questions & Answers on Prophecy and the End Times,” “10 Issues that Divide Christians,” “The God You Thought You Knew,” “10 Answers for Skeptics,” “10 Answers for Atheists,” “The 21 Toughest Questions Your Kids Will Ask About Christianity,” published by Focus on the Family, and more.

McFarland is a frequent guest on Fox News and has been interviewed by other media outlets including Fox and Friends, Focus On The Family radio, NPR’s All Things Considered, The New York Times, The Washington Post, BBC, CBN, La Vie (France), and various news outlets including CBS, FOX, NBC, CSPAN, SRN, and the Associated Press (AP) wire service. He is a contributing writer in print and electronic media, including LA Times, Boston Herald, OK- Celebrity News Magazine, Christianity Today, Charisma, On Mission, Billy Graham’s Decision Magazine and more.

About the author: Learn more about Alex McFarland Ministries at the following social media links include the ministries’ website, and Facebook and Instagram pages, or X feed.