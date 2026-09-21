B.A. Film Festival Oct. 2–3

The inaugural Broken Arrow Film Festival will bring two days of independent film, special guests, filmmaker discussions and movie-inspired experiences to Regal Warren Broken Arrow, Oct. 2–3, 2026.

Presented by the Muscogee Nation, the Broken Arrow Film Festival will showcase independent filmmakers from Oklahoma and across the country through narrative features, documentaries, short films, student productions, comedy, horror and more. The festival also features a dedicated Okie Made category highlighting work created by Oklahoma filmmakers.

The inaugural festival received 177 submissions representing filmmakers from 30 states, along with submissions from students representing multiple colleges and universities.

“We’re excited to launch the official Broken Arrow Film Festival on October 2-3 at Regal Cinema. A year in the making, this festival will feature amazing pieces of work from filmmakers in Oklahoma and across the country. With the support of the City of Broken Arrow, Visit BA and the Muscogee Nation, this festival promises to be one to remember,” said Broken Arrow Film Festival Director Brad Heath.

The festival builds on the City of Broken Arrow and Visit Broken Arrow’s growing investment in film tourism and production.

“Broken Arrow’s investment in the film industry is about creating new opportunities for our community and supporting an industry that brings real economic impact with it,” said Makala Barton, Tourism Development Manager for the City of Broken Arrow. “Since launching our film incentive in 2025, we’ve seen productions spend over half a million dollars locally and generate more than 1,000 hotel room nights. The Broken Arrow Film Festival is another step in building on that momentum, giving us an opportunity to support filmmakers, showcase our community, and continue establishing Broken Arrow as a destination for film.”

Festival programming begins Friday, Oct. 2, with screenings starting at 11:15 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Friday’s lineup includes short films, documentaries, narrative features, comedy and horror selections, filmmaker Q&A sessions, and the Arts @ 302 Film Camp Premiere.

The festival continues Saturday, Oct. 3, with another full day of screenings and special programming. Highlights include student film showcases, documentaries, comedy and social commentary selections, filmmaker Q&As, industry discussions and special guest appearances.

Among the films screening during the festival are “Sum Function,” a documentary following military veterans competing in wheelchair rugby, and “My Grandfather: The Zookeeper,” which explores the beginnings and evolution of the American Association of Zookeepers.

The festival will also welcome special guests, Matt Jones and Katherine Willis. Jones, known for roles including “Breaking Bad,” “Mom,” and “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” will join actor and podcast host PJ Sosko for a live edition of the “Sittin’ w/the Sosko” podcast.

In addition to film screenings, festival goers can experience a display of recognizable vehicles inspired by film and television. The current lineup includes Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters,” the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” K.I.T.T., the Twister Truck, two Batmobiles, a Gotham City Police car, the General Lee, a Jurassic Park Jeep, and Herbie the Love Bug. Additional vehicles may also make appearances. Vehicle participation is volunteer-based, and the lineup is subject to change. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for a Fan Favorite among the participating vehicle displays.

The festival culminates Saturday evening with the Broken Arrow Film Festival Awards Ceremony from 8:30–10 p.m., recognizing outstanding work featured throughout the inaugural event.

Event in Summary:

Broken Arrow Film Festival

Oct. 2–3, 2026

Regal Warren Broken Arrow

1700 W. Aspen Creek Drive

Broken Arrow, OK 74011

Tickets and individual screening passes are available at:

https://filmfreeway.com/BrokenArrowFilmFestival/tickets

For additional festival information, visit:

https://www.bafilmfestival.com