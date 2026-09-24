Grand Lake to Premiere Saturday

The Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Zenni Stage 6 Presented by Toyota at Grand Lake filmed earlier this year in Grove, Oklahoma, will premiere Saturday on the Discovery Channel. The four-day event, hosted by the City of Grove and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau, showcased 51 of the top professional anglers in the world, competing for a purse of $600,000, including a top payout of $125,000 and valuable Angler of the Year (AOY) points in hopes of qualifying for the Kubota Heavy Hitters all-star event and REDCREST 2027, the Bass Pro Tour championship.

The full field of anglers competed in the two-day Qualifying Round on Days 1 and 2. After the two-day Qualifying Round was complete, the pro with the heaviest two-day total advanced directly to the Championship Round. Anglers that finished 2nd through 20th advanced to the Knockout Round. In the Knockout Round, weights were zeroed, and the anglers competed to finish in the top nine to advance to the Championship Round. In the final-day Championship Round, weights were zeroed, and the highest one-day total wins the top prize of $125,000.



The 2026 Bass Pro Tour features a field of 51 of the top professional anglers in the world, competing across seven regular-season tournaments around the country, for millions of dollars and valuable points to qualify for the annual Heavy Hitters all-star event and the REDCREST 2027 championship.



Proud sponsors of the MLF Bass Pro Tour include: Abu Garcia, Athletic Brewing Co., B&W Trailer Hitches, Bass Force, Bass Pro Shops, Berkley, Black Buffalo, BUBBA, Cigars International, Epic Baits, Fishing Clash, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, Lowrance, Mercury, MillerTech, NITRO Boats, OFF! Deep Woods, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Star brite, Starlink, Suzuki Marine, Toyota, Yuengling and Zenni.



For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.