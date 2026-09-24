U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced last week the awarding of over $26 million to farmers and agricultural producers across the country through the USDA Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) Program. Entities can use these grant funds to develop value-added agricultural products, conduct market research, and implement business and marketing strategies.

“While the Biden Administration waged economic war against our ranchers and farmers, the Trump Administration is focused on putting our ranchers and farmers first. These grants represent another investment in the Great American Cattle Herd as we fortify the American beef industry,” said Secretary Rollins. “By supporting our ranchers and agricultural producers as they develop new products and increase the value of what they grow and raise, we’re helping to create new revenue opportunities to grow the herd and create long-term economic resilience in rural communities across this nation.”

“USDA Rural Development partners with people in rural America so they have the tools they need to build stronger businesses and create jobs for people in their communities,” said Under Secretary for Rural Development Glen Smith. “This program helps our producers eliminate the middleman, create homegrown products from the crops and animals they grow, and put more money in their pockets and their local communities. It’s a win all around and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

USDA Rural Development is investing $26.5 million in 194 agricultural projects across the country, with $11.6 million going to 80 beef producer projects, including:

Light Hill Meats in Colombia, Tennessee, will use a $199,309 grant for processing, marketing, sales and distribution as the company expands its grain-finished hormone-free beef products to new customers.

Family Farm Direct LLC in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, will use a $145,838 grant for supplies, distribution and processing and manufacturing expenses related to transforming its Angus beef into dry-aged primal pet and beef jerky. The project is anticipated to increase the company’s customer base by almost 31,000 people and increase revenue by approximately $165,000.

Blair Carney Farms LLC has been awarded $48,000, which will fund marketing and processing activities for the family-owned and operated company in Adair County, Iowa. This project will help the company expand its market for multiple Black Angus beef food products.

Applications for the Value-Added Producer Grant program are typically accepted for processing from agricultural producers between January and May, depending on when program funding is allocated.

USDA Rural Development invests in rural America with programs to promote rural prosperity. These programs expand access to high-speed internet, electricity, and infrastructure, and support economic growth, healthcare, education, housing and other community essentials. Discover more investment details and historical data in the Rural Data Gateway and learn more about the agency at www.rd.usda.gov.