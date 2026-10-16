Alien Illegally Voting in Missouri

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the arrest of an alien for illegally voting in multiple prior elections in Missouri.

On October 6, HSI Kansas City arrested Andres Garcia, a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) from Cuba, after he was charged with TWO counts of voting by an alien for voting in the November 2022 and November 2024 elections.

Andres Garcia during his arrest by HSI Kansas City. Photo provided.

Even before receiving his LPR status, Garcia allegedly registered to vote in Cass County, Missouri, in 2004. He has voted regularly for the last 20 years in at least 15 elections, including at least 13 federal elections. Despite knowing he was not a United States citizen, Garcia claimed to be one when registering to vote in 2004, and did so again in 2013.

“This alien from Cuba has been arrested and charged with illegally voting in multiple elections,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “He illegally entered the country in 1969 and was then granted legal status by the Obama Administration. Now, thanks to the hardworking men and women of HSI and our partners at the Department of Justice, this alien will have to answer for repeatedly interfering in our elections. Let this be a message to any non-citizens out there who are thinking about voting in our elections: If you illegally vote, we will arrest you and you will be charged. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.”

“Election integrity is nonnegotiable. Individuals who knowingly violate federal voting laws undermine public trust in the democratic process and will be held accountable,” said HSI Kansas City Acting Special Agent in Charge Rick Sabatini. “HSI will continue working with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and stop those who illegally interfere with the integrity of our elections.”

“When an individual who is not legally permitted to vote casts a ballot, it undermines the public’s confidence in our elections,” said R. Matthew Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. “Free and fair elections depend on the integrity of our voting process and compliance with the law. Our office will aggressively enforce federal election laws and hold accountable anyone who interferes with the integrity of the electoral process.”

Garcia illegally entered the United States through Florida in September 1969. He then applied for LPR status in February 2009, which was approved in July 2009 by the Obama Administration and backdated to August 2006. This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Nichols.