Youth Deer, Muzzleloader

During the Oklahoma youth deer gun season Oct. 16-18, hunters under 18 years of age can head into the woods with an adult mentor before other deer gun hunters. These youth days offer an excellent opportunity for seasoned sportsmen and women to show a young person the ins and out of hunting according to the Wildlife Department. Oklahoma’s deer muzzleloader season is Oct. 24 – Nov. 1.

Adult residents and nonresidents can hunt and harvest all deer allowed within the Oklahoma muzzleloader bag limit with just a deer muzzleloader license and an annual hunting license. However, hunters must comply with specific zone limits for antlerless deer. Hunters under 18 just need a youth annual super hunting license.

The youth annual super hunting license also covers the youth for all other hunting that requires a license in Oklahoma (federal permits and licensing rules still apply), including youth deer gun season which runs Oct. 16-18. A guide to the youth deer gun season may be found at this link.

Nonresident deer licenses purchased after the corresponding season has opened will be subject to a two-day validation period before being activated.

Get your hunting license online through your Go Outdoors Oklahoma online account, and be ready!

In a recent Learn to Hunt podcast from the ODWC, Communication & Education Specialist Pake Wise sat down with Biologist Dallas Barber to break down everything hunters need to know across the state for the 2026-27 deer season. The video has over 50,000 views. If you’re not one of them, it’s time to check it out!

Each year in November, biologists from the Wildlife Department provide their most up-to-date status report on the deer rutting activity in different regions of the state. This year, you can expect the Rut Report to drop during the week of Nov. 16. Don’t miss it! If you’re a subscriber to the ODWC’s Hunting Updates emails, you’ll find it in your inbox!