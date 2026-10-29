OSU New: Aviation & Nursing

State University is establishing two new academic schools, building on rapid enrollment growth and growing workforce demand in two of Oklahoma’s most critical industries. OSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences will launch the School of Aviation and Space and the School of Nursing on July 1, 2027.

OSU Student at Nursing Summer Camp

The new schools reflect the college’s commitment to preparing professionals who power the human and economic infrastructure, from healthcare providers and educators to aviation and aerospace leaders.

“Establishing these schools reflects the extraordinary growth of both programs, their importance to Oklahoma’s workforce and the opportunities ahead for students, faculty and stakeholders,” College of Education and Human Sciences Dean Stephen Clarke said. “It also recognizes the exceptional work of our faculty, staff, students and partners who have contributed to their success.”

School of Aviation and Space

Aviation has a long and distinguished history at Oklahoma State University, dating back to the opening of the Civilian Pilot Training Program at then-Oklahoma A&M in 1935.

In the last decade, enrollment across undergraduate degree options has increased substantially, doubling in aerospace security and professional pilot, and quadrupling in aviation management. More than 1,000 students apply annually to the bachelor’s degree in aerospace administration and operations, now the fifth-largest major by enrollment at OSU.

The number of master’s and doctoral students has also doubled, attracting industry professionals from around the U.S. The Ray and Linda Booker OSU Flight Center opened in 2022 and has further strengthened capacity to provide outstanding aviation education and hands-on training. Currently, the program is part of the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Aviation.

Aviation and aerospace play a vital role in Oklahoma, producing $52.5 billion in economic impact annually, according to the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics. The School of Aviation and Space will strengthen OSU’s ability to support one of the state’s fastest-growing industries while expanding opportunities for education, research and industry partnerships in aviation, aerospace and the emerging space sector.

OSU Students at Booker Flight Center

School of Nursing

OSU Nursing has grown remarkably since the introduction of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing on the Stillwater campus in 2023.

This fall, the university welcomed more than 350 first-year nursing students, and total enrollment in the major surpassed 1,000. Currently, the program is within the School of Community Health Sciences, Counseling and Counseling Psychology. Faculty and clinical partners have been instrumental in supporting the growth and preparing students for the demands of professional nursing practice. The Mary K. Chapman Nursing Simulation Lab, which opened in spring 2025, has enhanced opportunities for students to develop the clinical skills and confidence essential to patient care.

With strong first-time NCLEX pass rates and a 100% job placement rate, OSU is successfully preparing nurses who are ready to serve in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

As Oklahoma continues to face a critical shortage of highly qualified nurses, OSU is well-positioned to help meet this workforce challenge. Establishing the School of Nursing will enhance the visibility of nursing programs, support the development of clinical and community partnerships, and provide a foundation for the future expansion of academic programs.

“The creation of these schools represents an important investment in the future of our college and the communities we serve. It also reflects our commitment as a land-grant university to align academic excellence with the evolving needs of Oklahoma and beyond,” Dr. Clarke said.

About: Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant institution with a mission rooted in access, service and impact. Guided by the Cowboy Code, which calls its community to lead with integrity, accountability and a commitment to others, OSU prepares students for meaningful careers and purposeful lives. Through high-quality teaching, research and outreach, OSU improves lives across Oklahoma and beyond. Today, the OSU System serves nearly 37,000 students across five campuses, including nearly 28,000 in Stillwater and Tulsa, representing all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Since its founding in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 300,000 alumni who carry that mission forward.