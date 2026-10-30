Why Vote For Jennettie Marshall

Editor’s Note: Jared Buswell is active statewide on education issues independent of the traditional Oklahoma education industrial complex. He is active as a Tulsa Republican. With his permission, we run his recent newsletter explaining his support for the Democrat Candidate, Oklahoma Education Superintendent.

Opinion: If you have read some of the news headlines gathered in this newsletter over the years, you would easily see too many of our public school districts are led by runaway leaders focusing on everything but the good of the students and families they are paid to serve.

The State Superintendent race in Oklahoma features a far-left educrat recruited to protect the status quo cartel control of the public school system (Republican primary winner Robert Franklin) and a moderate independent citizen who funded her own statewide race with friends and family (Democrat primary winner Jennettie Marshall).

Jared Buswell

I’ve heard the complaints about how the two candidates are too similar, but here is the area where they have an ocean of difference: ACCOUNTABILITY.

Fortunately, that issue is one of the main functions of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction: settings policies of the Dept. of Ed., accrediting districts, issuing or decertifying teacher certifications, etc.

Jennettie Marshall has demonstrated courage to hold schools accountable:

Robert Franklin has demonstrated allegiance to the bad actors who currently control public schools:

His 15-to-1 fundraising advantage (approx. $240,000 to Marshall’s $16,000) is a who’s who list of every big-government advocate in the state. (PDF)

More than 200 of Oklahoma’s superintendents have endorsed Franklin.

Big government campaign consultant Fount Holland spilled the beans that Franklin only switched parties in order to win a statewide race.

He refused to complete the Republican Party survey for OKGOP certification.

Any plain observer of yard signs around the state will see Franklin’s sign among all the other candidates for big government and “expert” control of every aspect of life.

Centered in this display of Democrats is registered Republican Franklin

To keep government smaller and honoring God-given human rights, you might want to vote opposite this house’s recommendations… (source)

Have you always voted against the Democrat platform?

For voters feeling reticent to vote for a Democrat, please remember: What is the main reason you don’t vote for Democrat candidates?



Answer: Because almost all the time, those candidates are owned by a globalist political machine and nonprofit industrial complex devoted to the destruction of the constitutional republic we’ve enjoyed for the last 250 years. Such candidates don’t choose their policies, their campaign points, their consultants, and definitely not how they’ll govern. All those choices are made by bigger powers out of sight. We vote to stop that elitist agenda.

Robert Franklin is that candidate in this race (long pdf).

So if you are a political conservative wondering how to vote between “two democrats,” then choose the one who is not owned by the political machine. To vote against the “vast left-wing conspiracy,” its platform, and the powers that tell the Democrat party and its candidates what to do, then vote for Jennettie Marshall.

They don’t like her. After the June 16 primary, OK Democrat Party Chair Erin Brewer wrote in an email: “In perhaps the most surprising outcome of the night, Democrats chose divisive former Tulsa School Board member Jennettie Marshall over beloved career educator Craig McVay for the State Superintendent nomination.”

Finally, when people tell you that they are voting for Franklin over Marshall because of “experience,” they are 90% likely also voting for Munson. Let them know you think experience is important too, and ask them: “Then why are you not voting for Mazzei?”

Munson’s bio before being recruited into political activism is as extensive as managing a Girl Scouts organization. Mazzei’s business and life experience before and after politics far more prepares him for the governor’s role than Munson. If Munson were in the governor’s seat, she wouldn’t be the one governing.

Remember to use the option of early voting if there is any chance you won’t be available to vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, or will have difficulty driving in the forecasted rain. If you live in Tulsa County, please note that early voting has already started and is located at different locations.

Thank you for voting informed, Jared