Vote Yourself, Save Civilization

From Maine to California, Florida to Alaska, and certainly in Minnesota and Michigan, the Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) have consumed the Democratic Party and shown themselves to be a coordinated criminal enterprise. America is tired of being punked (humiliated completely, as in totally disrespected) by clowns within and fools worldwide.
American Voters can watch Europe and especially France as Socialism runs out of other people’s money, then riots for more free stuff, as the gateway to barbarism is crossed into whatever “ism” you may like to call tyranny and enslavement in the name of law and order.
To save the Civilization our forefathers suffered and died to maintain, please vote Tuesday November 3, 2026. Following are links to coverage (print and video) and editorial picks for this critical election.
General Ballot
Governor: Mike Mazzei
Republican Women’s Club of South Tulsa Event Coverage here. https://arnett.substack.com/p/mike-mazzei-finishing-strong
Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ9MAjo3L8A&t=5s
Wade Burleson on Mazzei’s Inola Stand: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2026/09/04/on-inola-smelter-mazzei-was-right/
Lieutenant Governor: T.W. Shannon
Oklahoma Attorney General: Jon Echols
Coverage https://arnett.substack.com/p/interview-with-jon-echols
Rarchar Tortorello coverage: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2026/10/25/echols-coffey-knows-nothing/
Oklahoma Treasurer: Cindy Byrd, CPA
Coverage of TPS audit here: https://arnett.substack.com/p/oklahomas-culture-of-financial-mismanagement
Coverage of McAlester Audit here: https://arnett.substack.com/p/audit-shows-mcalester-missing-millions
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Robert Franklin
Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B24xiktbJw0&t=11s
Commissioner of Labor: Kevin West
Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdIoJVyOvHM&t=6s
Insurance Commissioner: Bob Sullivan
Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEkEvs_LiwI&t=3s
Corporation Commissioner: Brad Boles
U.S. Senate: Kevin Hern
Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club coverage here. https://arnett.substack.com/p/kevin-hern-announces-for-us-senate
Video Interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5Ed1gNqQt8&t=23s
U.S. Congress, District 01: Mark Tedford
Interview: https://arnett.substack.com/p/mark-tedford-battles-for-congress
Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBjac9Uzg2k&t=2s
State Representative, District 79: Paul Hassink
Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOl9gUaJ_Ws
State Representative, District 69: Sheila Dills
District Judge, District 14, Office 1: Caroline Wall
District Judge, District 14, Office 12: Kevin Gray
Coverage: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2022/06/22/kevin-gray-district-judge-office-12/ (2022)
District Judge, District 14, Office 4: Dustin Allen
Dustin Allen was born and raised in Oklahoma and is the son of a Navy veteran. He is a graduate of Bishop Kelly High school and OU and earned his Juris Doctor from Hofstra University in New York. He has an active membership of the OK Bar Association and the Tulsa County Bar Association. He is known for his criminal defense and family law practice which he founded, The Allen Law Firm, as well as his prior service as both a prosecutor and public defender. He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Tulsa County, Wagoner County and Assistant Public Defender for Tulsa County. His practice emphasizes client advocacy, public safety, efficient courts and applying the law as written. He promises to be a firm judge who follows the law. He has been actively campaigning throughout the district, but time ran out before we could do a podcast or interview with him. His opponent has not been seen publicly.
Judicial Retention
Oklahoma Supreme Court
District 1: M. John Kane IV – YES, Retain
District 4: Travis V. Jett – YES, Retain
District 6: Dana Kuehn – YES, Retain
District 9: Richard B. Darby – NO, Not ever.
Court of Civil Appeals, District 1 – Office 1: Stacie L. Hixon – YES, Retain
Court of Civil Appeals, District 1 – Office 2: Jane P. Wiseman – NO, Not ever.
Court of Criminal Appeals, District 2: Robert L. Hudson – YES, Retain
Court of Criminal Appeals, District 2, Office 1: Deborah B. Barnes – NO
Court of Criminal Appeals, District 2, Office 2: James Huber – Yes Retain
STATE QUESTION NO. 845 – NO
STATE QUESTION NO. 847 – NO
City of Tulsa Hotel Room Tax – NO
Coverage: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2026/10/30/tulsa-hotel-tax-increase-questions/