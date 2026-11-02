Vote Yourself, Save Civilization

From Maine to California, Florida to Alaska, and certainly in Minnesota and Michigan, the Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) have consumed the Democratic Party and shown themselves to be a coordinated criminal enterprise. America is tired of being punked (humiliated completely, as in totally disrespected) by clowns within and fools worldwide.

American Voters can watch Europe and especially France as Socialism runs out of other people’s money, then riots for more free stuff, as the gateway to barbarism is crossed into whatever “ism” you may like to call tyranny and enslavement in the name of law and order.

To save the Civilization our forefathers suffered and died to maintain, please vote Tuesday November 3, 2026. Following are links to coverage (print and video) and editorial picks for this critical election.

General Ballot

Governor: Mike Mazzei

Republican Women’s Club of South Tulsa Event Coverage here. https://arnett.substack.com/p/mike-mazzei-finishing-strong

Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ9MAjo3L8A&t=5s

Wade Burleson on Mazzei’s Inola Stand: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2026/09/04/on-inola-smelter-mazzei-was-right/

Mike Mazzei at the Republican Women’s Club of South Tulsa Forum

Lieutenant Governor: T.W. Shannon

Oklahoma Attorney General: Jon Echols

Coverage https://arnett.substack.com/p/interview-with-jon-echols

Rarchar Tortorello coverage: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2026/10/25/echols-coffey-knows-nothing/

Jon Echols speaking at a Tulsa Breakfast Club

Oklahoma Treasurer: Cindy Byrd, CPA

Coverage of TPS audit here: https://arnett.substack.com/p/oklahomas-culture-of-financial-mismanagement

Coverage of McAlester Audit here: https://arnett.substack.com/p/audit-shows-mcalester-missing-millions

Cindy Byrd delivers detail of TPS Audit

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Robert Franklin

Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B24xiktbJw0&t=11s

Commissioner of Labor: Kevin West

Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdIoJVyOvHM&t=6s

Insurance Commissioner: Bob Sullivan

Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEkEvs_LiwI&t=3s

Corporation Commissioner: Brad Boles

U.S. Senate: Kevin Hern

Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club coverage here. https://arnett.substack.com/p/kevin-hern-announces-for-us-senate

Video Interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5Ed1gNqQt8&t=23s

Kevin Hern at the Tulsa County Men’s Club

U.S. Congress, District 01: Mark Tedford

Interview: https://arnett.substack.com/p/mark-tedford-battles-for-congress

Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBjac9Uzg2k&t=2s

Mark Tedford

State Representative, District 79: Paul Hassink

Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOl9gUaJ_Ws

State Representative, District 69: Sheila Dills

District Judge, District 14, Office 1: Caroline Wall

District Judge, District 14, Office 12: Kevin Gray

Coverage: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2022/06/22/kevin-gray-district-judge-office-12/ (2022)

District Judge, District 14, Office 4: Dustin Allen

Dustin Allen was born and raised in Oklahoma and is the son of a Navy veteran. He is a graduate of Bishop Kelly High school and OU and earned his Juris Doctor from Hofstra University in New York. He has an active membership of the OK Bar Association and the Tulsa County Bar Association. He is known for his criminal defense and family law practice which he founded, The Allen Law Firm, as well as his prior service as both a prosecutor and public defender. He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Tulsa County, Wagoner County and Assistant Public Defender for Tulsa County. His practice emphasizes client advocacy, public safety, efficient courts and applying the law as written. He promises to be a firm judge who follows the law. He has been actively campaigning throughout the district, but time ran out before we could do a podcast or interview with him. His opponent has not been seen publicly.

Judicial Retention

Oklahoma Supreme Court

District 1: M. John Kane IV – YES, Retain

District 4: Travis V. Jett – YES, Retain

District 6: Dana Kuehn – YES, Retain

District 9: Richard B. Darby – NO, Not ever.

Court of Civil Appeals, District 1 – Office 1: Stacie L. Hixon – YES, Retain

Court of Civil Appeals, District 1 – Office 2: Jane P. Wiseman – NO, Not ever.

Court of Criminal Appeals, District 2: Robert L. Hudson – YES, Retain

Court of Criminal Appeals, District 2, Office 1: Deborah B. Barnes – NO

Court of Criminal Appeals, District 2, Office 2: James Huber – Yes Retain

STATE QUESTION NO. 845 – NO

STATE QUESTION NO. 847 – NO

City of Tulsa Hotel Room Tax – NO

Coverage: https://www.tulsatoday.com/2026/10/30/tulsa-hotel-tax-increase-questions/