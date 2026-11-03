President Donald J. Trump has executed the most sweeping restoration of American sovereignty, strength, and prosperity in modern history. With speed and resolve, President Trump has reversed decades of decline, kept more promises than any modern President, and delivered results for working families that once seemed impossible.



Here are 127 Promises Made, Promises Kept:

At Tulsa Today, staff is deeply connected to friends and relatives with some that disagree with our love of God and Country. Some of those have reached out to tell us how they believe we are wrong in supporting President Trump. Sadly, they mostly use Leftist/Socialist narratives from Dumocrats.

This is our response. Facts, in summary form, from the White House. They were not written by the wife of a demented auto-pen, but collected over time with links provided for more detail. Of course, we will send those in-laws and out-laws a text link, but we doubt they will take these facts to heart. Regardless, we cherish them anyway and simply hope they will consider the detail. It’s a long list.

During President Donald J. Trump’s second term:

Ending the Border Invasion and Restoring American Sovereignty

PROMISE MADE: “We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country.” (10/12/24)

“We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country.” (10/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Under President Trump, illegal crossings at the southern border have collapsed to the lowest levels in American history after his rapid action to close the border on Day One. In FY 2026, Border Patrol recorded just 98,708 southwest border apprehensions — a 95% drop from the more than 1.8 million per year under Biden — and nationwide encounters fell to the lowest in the agency’s history.



Under President Trump, illegal crossings at the southern border have collapsed to the lowest levels in American history after his rapid action to close the border on Day One. In FY 2026, Border Patrol recorded just 98,708 southwest border apprehensions — a 95% drop from the more than 1.8 million per year under Biden — and nationwide encounters fell to the lowest in the agency’s history. PROMISE MADE: “I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.” (1/20/25)

“I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border and deployed thousands of military personnel to protect it — establishing National Defense Areas where illegal crossers can be charged with trespassing on a military installation.



On Day One, President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border and deployed thousands of military personnel to protect it — establishing National Defense Areas where illegal crossers can be charged with trespassing on a military installation. PROMISE MADE: “I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children.” (7/21/23)

“I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children.” (7/21/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The number of unaccompanied illegal migrant children crossing into the country remains near a record-low, with Customs and Border Protection encountering just 763 unaccompanied minors at the southern border in August 2026 — down nearly 95% from the 14,237 encountered in August 2023 under Biden.



The number of unaccompanied illegal migrant children crossing into the country remains near a record-low, with Customs and Border Protection encountering just 763 unaccompanied minors at the southern border in August 2026 — down nearly 95% from the 14,237 encountered in August 2023 under Biden. PROMISE MADE: “325,000 children are missing or dead. They came through the border… 325,000 children went through her stupid open border, and now they’re either missing, dead, or slaves. If you want to end this disaster, you must get out and vote.” (11/1/24)

“325,000 children are missing or dead. They came through the border… 325,000 children went through her stupid open border, and now they’re either missing, dead, or slaves. If you want to end this disaster, you must get out and vote.” (11/1/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: After the Biden Administration lost track of 325,000 migrant children, the Trump Administration has located over 157,000 — fulfilling President Trump’s promise to do everything possible to save child victims of human trafficking.



After the Biden Administration lost track of 325,000 migrant children, the Trump Administration has located over 157,000 — fulfilling President Trump’s promise to do everything possible to save child victims of human trafficking. PROMISE MADE: “Under my leadership, we will seal it up and expand that wall until we have total control.” (3/4/23)

“Under my leadership, we will seal it up and expand that wall until we have total control.” (3/4/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump immediately resumed construction of the border wall, securing a historic $46.5 billion to build it as part of the Working Families Tax Cuts. CBP has completed 250 miles of new border barrier since January 20, 2025, and has obligated $34.3 billion to Smart Wall projects since September 2025.



President Trump immediately resumed construction of the border wall, securing a historic $46.5 billion to build it as part of the Working Families Tax Cuts. CBP has completed 250 miles of new border barrier since January 20, 2025, and has obligated $34.3 billion to Smart Wall projects since September 2025. PROMISE MADE: “I will end catch-and-release.” (10/12/24)

“I will end catch-and-release.” (10/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump ended catch-and-release on Day One. FY2026 was the first fiscal year in American history with zero Border Patrol releases, and the Trump Administration has not released a single illegal alien from the border into the U.S. interior for 17 straight months.



President Trump ended catch-and-release on Day One. FY2026 was the first fiscal year in American history with zero Border Patrol releases, and the Trump Administration has not released a single illegal alien from the border into the U.S. interior for 17 straight months. PROMISE MADE: “We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy.” (1/20/25)

“We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Soon after taking office, President Trump reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy — ensuring would-be illegal border crossers are not able to wait with little consequence in the U.S. for the resolution of their cases.



Soon after taking office, President Trump reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy — ensuring would-be illegal border crossers are not able to wait with little consequence in the U.S. for the resolution of their cases. PROMISE MADE: “To further deter illegal immigration, I will sign on Day One [an] Executive Order ending automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens.” (7/1/23)

“To further deter illegal immigration, I will sign on Day One [an] Executive Order ending automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens.” (7/1/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump immediately signed an Executive Order ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.



President Trump immediately signed an Executive Order ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants. PROMISE MADE: “Kamala’s app for illegals will be shut down immediately — within 24 hours.” (10/12/24)

“Kamala’s app for illegals will be shut down immediately — within 24 hours.” (10/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump ended the app’s use almost immediately after taking office and repurposed it as a mechanism for self-deportation.



President Trump ended the app’s use almost immediately after taking office and repurposed it as a mechanism for self-deportation. PROMISE MADE: “I will… suspend refugee admissions, stop the resettlement, and keep the terrorists the hell out of our country.” (7/27/24)

“I will… suspend refugee admissions, stop the resettlement, and keep the terrorists the hell out of our country.” (7/27/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump suspended refugee resettlement on Day One and slashed refugee admissions by more than 80%. He terminated Temporary Protected Status for 13 countries, including Somalia, Venezuela, and Haiti, and reduced the number of so-called “asylum seekers” entering the U.S. through ports of entry by a staggering 99.9%.



President Trump suspended refugee resettlement on Day One and slashed refugee admissions by more than 80%. He terminated Temporary Protected Status for 13 countries, including Somalia, Venezuela, and Haiti, and reduced the number of so-called “asylum seekers” entering the U.S. through ports of entry by a staggering 99.9%. PROMISE MADE: “On Day One, I will immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban.” (10/23/23)

“On Day One, I will immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban.” (10/23/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump restored the travel ban in June 2025 and expanded it in December, imposing full entry restrictions on nationals of 19 high-risk countries.

Launching the Largest Deportation Operation in American History

PROMISE MADE: “We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.” (10/21/24)

“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.” (10/21/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The illegal alien population has been reduced by at least 2.3 million, with more than three million illegal aliens leaving the country — including nearly 1.2 million who have been deported or removed. ICE has carried out nearly 1.3 million arrests, more than doubled its ranks of officers and agents, and secured more than 2,500 partnerships with state and local law enforcement, and President Trump signed the Secure America Act to deliver $70 billion more for ICE and CBP. In 2025, America recorded negative net migration for the first time in at least 50 years.



The illegal alien population has been reduced by at least 2.3 million, with more than three million illegal aliens leaving the country — including nearly 1.2 million who have been deported or removed. ICE has carried out nearly 1.3 million arrests, more than doubled its ranks of officers and agents, and secured more than 2,500 partnerships with state and local law enforcement, and President Trump signed the Secure America Act to deliver $70 billion more for ICE and CBP. In 2025, America recorded negative net migration for the first time in at least 50 years. PROMISE MADE: “The drug cartels are waging war on America — and it’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels” (12/22/23); “We will expel every single illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil and remove the savage gang, Tren de Aragua, from the United States.” (1/19/25)

“The drug cartels are waging war on America — and it’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels” (12/22/23); “We will expel every single illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil and remove the savage gang, Tren de Aragua, from the United States.” (1/19/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump designated more than ten Latin American cartels — including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Clan del Golfo — as terrorist organizations, invoked the Alien Enemies Act, and has arrested more than 12,100 gang members, including more than 1,500 Tren de Aragua and nearly 2,000 MS-13 affiliates. Through Operation Southern Spear, the U.S. military has struck more than 70 narco-terrorist vessels, and in Operation Absolute Resolve, U.S. forces captured indicted narco-terrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro and brought him to face justice in New York.



President Trump designated more than ten Latin American cartels — including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Clan del Golfo — as terrorist organizations, invoked the Alien Enemies Act, and has arrested more than 12,100 gang members, including more than 1,500 Tren de Aragua and nearly 2,000 MS-13 affiliates. Through Operation Southern Spear, the U.S. military has struck more than 70 narco-terrorist vessels, and in Operation Absolute Resolve, U.S. forces captured indicted narco-terrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro and brought him to face justice in New York. PROMISE MADE: “My administration will deliver justice for every family whose loved one has been stolen from them by migrant crime, including Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, Kayla Hamilton, and every other precious American soul that we have lost to these animals. Their memories will live in their hearts forever and our hearts forever, and we will never, ever forget them.” (1/19/25)

“My administration will deliver justice for every family whose loved one has been stolen from them by migrant crime, including Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, Kayla Hamilton, and every other precious American soul that we have lost to these animals. Their memories will live in their hearts forever and our hearts forever, and we will never, ever forget them.” (1/19/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law as his first legislative victory of his second term. The bill mandates the detention and deportation of illegal alien criminals and allows states to sue if immigration laws aren’t enforced.



President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law as his first legislative victory of his second term. The bill mandates the detention and deportation of illegal alien criminals and allows states to sue if immigration laws aren’t enforced. PROMISE MADE: “I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer.” (10/12/24)

“I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer.” (10/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump directed the Department of Justice to pursue the death penalty in capital crimes committed by illegal immigrants.



President Trump directed the Department of Justice to pursue the death penalty in capital crimes committed by illegal immigrants. PROMISE MADE: “I am announcing a new plan to end all sanctuary cities in North Carolina and all across our country… and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate.” (9/21/24)

“I am announcing a new plan to end all sanctuary cities in North Carolina and all across our country… and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate.” (9/21/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration has targeted so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions giving safe harbor to criminal illegal immigrants — terminating sanctuary policies in Washington, D.C., and moving to strip federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide.

Restoring Law and Order in American Communities

PROMISE MADE: “We will make America safe again.” (11/4/24)

“We will make America safe again.” (11/4/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: In 2025, the U.S. murder rate fell 18.1% — tying the lowest rate ever recorded — and violent crime posted the largest annual drop on record. In the first half of 2026, violent crime fell another 10.6% and murders dropped another 23%. Drug overdose deaths have fallen more than 40% from the Biden-era peak.



In 2025, the U.S. murder rate fell 18.1% — tying the lowest rate ever recorded — and violent crime posted the largest annual drop on record. In the first half of 2026, violent crime fell another 10.6% and murders dropped another 23%. Drug overdose deaths have fallen more than 40% from the Biden-era peak. PROMISE MADE: “I will crack down on the left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons on cashless bail.” (4/2/24)

“I will crack down on the left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons on cashless bail.” (4/2/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure federal policies and resources are not used to support cashless bail policies across the nation.



President Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure federal policies and resources are not used to support cashless bail policies across the nation. PROMISE MADE: “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.” (9/17/25)

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.” (9/17/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Five days later, President Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and directed every relevant agency to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle its illegal operations — including those who fund them.



Five days later, President Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and directed every relevant agency to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle its illegal operations — including those who fund them. PROMISE MADE: “We will rebuild our once great cities, including our capital in Washington, D.C., making them safe, clean, and beautiful again.” (1/19/25)

“We will rebuild our once great cities, including our capital in Washington, D.C., making them safe, clean, and beautiful again.” (1/19/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump mobilized the National Guard and is cracking down on crime with federal support for local police and cleanup initiatives for the nation’s capital, which has seen historic drops in violent crime, safer streets, and renewed economic vitality thanks to the Trump Administration’s historic public safety initiatives. In 2025, homicides in the District dropped 60% and carjackings dropped 68% — and the momentum has continued in 2026, with homicides down another 45%. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force has made more than 16,000 arrests and taken nearly 2,000 guns off the streets.



President Trump mobilized the National Guard and is cracking down on crime with federal support for local police and cleanup initiatives for the nation’s capital, which has seen historic drops in violent crime, safer streets, and renewed economic vitality thanks to the Trump Administration’s historic public safety initiatives. In 2025, homicides in the District dropped 60% and carjackings dropped 68% — and the momentum has continued in 2026, with homicides down another 45%. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force has made more than 16,000 arrests and taken nearly 2,000 guns off the streets. PROMISE MADE: “I am going to indemnify all police officers and law enforcement officials throughout the United States to protect them from being destroyed by the Radical Left lunatics who are angry that they’re taking strong action on crime.” (5/18/24)

“I am going to indemnify all police officers and law enforcement officials throughout the United States to protect them from being destroyed by the Radical Left lunatics who are angry that they’re taking strong action on crime.” (5/18/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump directed his Administration to provide legal resources and indemnification to law enforcement officers who unjustly incur expenses and liabilities for actions taken in the performance of their duties to keep Americans safe — and to empower local law enforcement with the resources they need to effectively serve their communities.



President Trump directed his Administration to provide legal resources and indemnification to law enforcement officers who unjustly incur expenses and liabilities for actions taken in the performance of their duties to keep Americans safe — and to empower local law enforcement with the resources they need to effectively serve their communities. PROMISE MADE: “When I’m back in the White House, we will use every tool, lever, and authority to get the homeless off our streets.” (4/17/23)

“When I’m back in the White House, we will use every tool, lever, and authority to get the homeless off our streets.” (4/17/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order cracking down on the crime, disorder, and squalor that had plagued American streets for far too long — directing grants to communities that enforce bans on urban camping, loitering, squatting, and open drug use, and expanding civil commitment so those who are a danger to themselves and others get treatment instead of a tent on the sidewalk. In the nation’s capital, the results were powerful and immediate.

Defeating Inflation and Making America Affordable Again

PROMISE MADE: “Starting the day I take the oath of office, I will rapidly drive prices down and we will make America affordable again.” (8/17/24)

“Starting the day I take the oath of office, I will rapidly drive prices down and we will make America affordable again.” (8/17/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump is the only President to actually lower prescription drug prices, which just saw their sharpest drop in 63 years. Car insurance costs have also fallen since February and grocery prices declined in September — with the year-over-year increase in grocery prices now lower than the Fed’s target rate. The U.S. economy has added over a million private sector jobs, and the S&P 500 has repeatedly hit record highs.



President Trump is the only President to actually lower prescription drug prices, which just saw their sharpest drop in 63 years. Car insurance costs have also fallen since February and grocery prices declined in September — with the year-over-year increase in grocery prices now lower than the Fed’s target rate. The U.S. economy has added over a million private sector jobs, and the S&P 500 has repeatedly hit record highs. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to get your gas prices down.” (1/16/24)

“We’re going to get your gas prices down.” (1/16/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The national average for gasoline hit a four-year low under President Trump, dipping below $3 per gallon in December 2025. Now, amid a temporary disruption as the Iranian regime menaces the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump is aggressively fighting to bring prices back down, using the Defense Production Act to expand American refining capacity, cutting diesel costs for truckers and farmers, securing the release of more than 130 million barrels of diesel from foreign stockpiles, and boosting Venezuelan oil imports to their highest level in almost a decade.



The national average for gasoline hit a four-year low under President Trump, dipping below $3 per gallon in December 2025. Now, amid a temporary disruption as the Iranian regime menaces the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump is aggressively fighting to bring prices back down, using the Defense Production Act to expand American refining capacity, cutting diesel costs for truckers and farmers, securing the release of more than 130 million barrels of diesel from foreign stockpiles, and boosting Venezuelan oil imports to their highest level in almost a decade. PROMISE MADE: “Under my policy, the United States government will tell Big Pharma that we will only pay the best price they offer to foreign nations, who have been taking advantage of us for so long— the United States is tired of getting ripped off.” (06/22/23)

“Under my policy, the United States government will tell Big Pharma that we will only pay the best price they offer to foreign nations, who have been taking advantage of us for so long— the United States is tired of getting ripped off.” (06/22/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order demanding Most Favored Nation drug pricing and has secured deals with 26 pharmaceutical companies representing roughly 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical market to guarantee Americans pay the same low prices other developed nations receive. He also launched the revolutionary TrumpRx.gov to connect patients directly with discounted medicines.

Delivering the Largest Tax Cuts in American History

PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to have very large tax cuts for workers and … No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime.” (10/12/24)

“We’re going to have very large tax cuts for workers and … No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime.” (10/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Working Families Tax Cuts — the largest tax cut in history for working- and middle-class Americans, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security — is now the law of the land, delivering unprecedented tax relief for small businesses, farmers, workers, and families. In the first filing season, more than 53 million filers claimed at least one of President Trump’s signature new tax cuts and the average refund topped $3,400 — up 11%.



The Working Families Tax Cuts — the largest tax cut in history for working- and middle-class Americans, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security — is now the law of the land, delivering unprecedented tax relief for small businesses, farmers, workers, and families. In the first filing season, more than 53 million filers claimed at least one of President Trump’s signature new tax cuts and the average refund topped $3,400 — up 11%. PROMISE MADE: “…when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips…” (6/9/24)

“…when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips…” (6/9/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump delivered No Tax on Tips — and in the first filing season alone, more than six million filers claimed the new deduction, with an average deduction of more than $7,100.



President Trump delivered No Tax on Tips — and in the first filing season alone, more than six million filers claimed the new deduction, with an average deduction of more than $7,100. PROMISE MADE: “I’m also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime.” (9/12/24)

“I’m also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime.” (9/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump delivered No Tax on Overtime for America’s hardest-working citizens — and more than 25 million filers claimed the new deduction in the first filing season, with an average deduction of more than $3,100.



President Trump delivered No Tax on Overtime for America’s hardest-working citizens — and more than 25 million filers claimed the new deduction in the first filing season, with an average deduction of more than $3,100. PROMISE MADE: “SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!” (7/31/24)

“SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!” (7/31/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump delivered a new enhanced deduction for seniors to cut taxes on Social Security — and more than 30 million seniors have already claimed it, with an average deduction of more than $7,500.



President Trump delivered a new enhanced deduction for seniors to cut taxes on Social Security — and more than 30 million seniors have already claimed it, with an average deduction of more than $7,500. PROMISE MADE: “I am also announcing that as part of our tax cuts, we will make interest on car loans fully deductible.” (10/10/24)

“I am also announcing that as part of our tax cuts, we will make interest on car loans fully deductible.” (10/10/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump made interest on loans for new American-made vehicles deductible — and more than one million Americans have already deducted their car loan interest, with an average deduction of more than $1,800.



President Trump made interest on loans for new American-made vehicles deductible — and more than one million Americans have already deducted their car loan interest, with an average deduction of more than $1,800. PROMISE MADE: “We will make the Trump tax cuts permanent and cut taxes even more for working families and small businesses.” (6/15/24)

“We will make the Trump tax cuts permanent and cut taxes even more for working families and small businesses.” (6/15/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: As part of the Working Families Tax Cuts, the 20% small business deduction was made permanent, cutting taxes for eight million small businesses by an average of $4,600 and slashing taxes for 12 million small businesses by nearly $7,000.

Igniting a Blue-Collar Boom and Restoring Fair Trade

PROMISE MADE: “A vote for President Donald J. Trump is a vote for prosperity.” (9/13/24)

“A vote for President Donald J. Trump is a vote for prosperity.” (9/13/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump’s America First economic policy has created a windfall in the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq repeatedly hitting new record highs — including 28 record closes for the S&P 500 in 2026 alone — while business is booming and the economy grew at a 3.4% annual rate in the third quarter.



President Trump’s America First economic policy has created a windfall in the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq repeatedly hitting new record highs — including 28 record closes for the S&P 500 in 2026 alone — while business is booming and the economy grew at a 3.4% annual rate in the third quarter. PROMISE MADE: “If I’m elected, the dollar is so secure. Your reserve currency is the strongest it’ll ever be.” (10/15/24)

“If I’m elected, the dollar is so secure. Your reserve currency is the strongest it’ll ever be.” (10/15/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Through pro-growth policies and tough trade deals, President Trump has fortified the dollar’s dominance, preventing de-dollarization efforts abroad and ensuring it remains the global standard — boosting American economic power worldwide.



Through pro-growth policies and tough trade deals, President Trump has fortified the dollar’s dominance, preventing de-dollarization efforts abroad and ensuring it remains the global standard — boosting American economic power worldwide. PROMISE MADE: “I will be a champion for the American worker, who has suffered under lopsided trade deals that have pillaged our country. That will end on my watch, and we will use tariffs to fight against unfair trade practices by other countries and foster our own industrial growth.” (11/3/24)

“I will be a champion for the American worker, who has suffered under lopsided trade deals that have pillaged our country. That will end on my watch, and we will use tariffs to fight against unfair trade practices by other countries and foster our own industrial growth.” (11/3/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has delivered better terms for American workers, farmers, and manufacturers by leveling the economic playing field with our trading partners. By using tariffs as leverage, President Trump secured new and improved trade agreements with major U.S. trading partners covering more than half of global GDP — including the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia.



President Trump has delivered better terms for American workers, farmers, and manufacturers by leveling the economic playing field with our trading partners. By using tariffs as leverage, President Trump secured new and improved trade agreements with major U.S. trading partners covering more than half of global GDP — including the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to tariff the hell out of countries that have been taking advantage of us…” (11/3/24)

“We’re going to tariff the hell out of countries that have been taking advantage of us…” (11/3/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has used tariffs as a strategic tool to rebuild American manufacturing, secure our supply chains, and protect U.S. national security. After decades of weak trade policies that allowed foreign nations to exploit our economy, close off certain markets to U.S. exports, and flood American markets with dumped goods, America is finally getting tough on trade and delivering results. When the Supreme Court ruled against his emergency tariffs, President Trump kept the pressure on, turning to Section 122, Section 232, and Section 301 tariffs to keep defending American workers.



President Trump has used tariffs as a strategic tool to rebuild American manufacturing, secure our supply chains, and protect U.S. national security. After decades of weak trade policies that allowed foreign nations to exploit our economy, close off certain markets to U.S. exports, and flood American markets with dumped goods, America is finally getting tough on trade and delivering results. When the Supreme Court ruled against his emergency tariffs, President Trump kept the pressure on, turning to Section 122, Section 232, and Section 301 tariffs to keep defending American workers. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada because… The drugs that are coming through are at record numbers.” (1/7/25)

“We’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada because… The drugs that are coming through are at record numbers.” (1/7/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump kept his word, leveraging tariffs on Mexico and Canada to stop the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals in their tracks and secure agreements with the two countries to work together to protect national security against these deadly drugs. Fentanyl trafficking at the southern border has collapsed by 56%, and President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act to permanently classify fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs. As a result, drug overdose deaths have plunged to the lowest since 2017.



President Trump kept his word, leveraging tariffs on Mexico and Canada to stop the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals in their tracks and secure agreements with the two countries to work together to protect national security against these deadly drugs. Fentanyl trafficking at the southern border has collapsed by 56%, and President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act to permanently classify fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs. As a result, drug overdose deaths have plunged to the lowest since 2017. PROMISE MADE: “[China is] sending fentanyl into our country — and because of that, they’re causing us hundreds of thousands of deaths, so China is going to end up paying a tariff also for that… China has to stop sending fentanyl into our country and killing our people.” (1/30/25)

“[China is] sending fentanyl into our country — and because of that, they’re causing us hundreds of thousands of deaths, so China is going to end up paying a tariff also for that… China has to stop sending fentanyl into our country and killing our people.” (1/30/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump utilized tariffs as a powerful tool to force China to commit to working with the U.S. to stop the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals — culminating in an historic meeting with President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders pledged cooperation on solving the problem. President Trump also designated illicit fentanyl and its core precursors as Weapons of Mass Destruction.



President Trump utilized tariffs as a powerful tool to force China to commit to working with the U.S. to stop the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals — culminating in an historic meeting with President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders pledged cooperation on solving the problem. President Trump also designated illicit fentanyl and its core precursors as Weapons of Mass Destruction. PROMISE MADE: “Together, we’re going to… bring thousands of factories back to the USA, right where they belong — and that will be done through tariffs and smart policy. We will build American, we will buy American, and we will hire American.” (1/19/25)

“Together, we’re going to… bring thousands of factories back to the USA, right where they belong — and that will be done through tariffs and smart policy. We will build American, we will buy American, and we will hire American.” (1/19/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: As President Trump pursues his bold commitment to an America First trade agenda, companies and countries have committed tens of trillions in new investment in the U.S. — positioning the U.S. as the dominant player for the jobs of the future.



As President Trump pursues his bold commitment to an America First trade agenda, companies and countries have committed tens of trillions in new investment in the U.S. — positioning the U.S. as the dominant player for the jobs of the future. PROMISE MADE: “We are a nation whose once-revered airports are dirty, crowded mess… They don’t seek the qualified air traffic controllers and they just don’t know what the hell they’re doing.” (5/18/24)

“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are dirty, crowded mess… They don’t seek the qualified air traffic controllers and they just don’t know what the hell they’re doing.” (5/18/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump unveiled a plan to modernize America’s woefully outdated air traffic control system to keep travelers safe. With initial funding from the Working Families Tax Cuts, the FAA is replacing outdated radar, radios, software, and telecommunications equipment at more than 4,600 sites nationwide — the first step in building a brand-new air traffic control system for the American people. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is also investing in modernizing our nation’s airports, including at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Putting America’s Farmers and Ranchers First

PROMISE MADE: “I will take immediate steps to defeat inflation, increase real farm incomes, and grow the agricultural economy by unleashing American energy, slashing wasteful government spending, and cutting burdensome regulation.” (2024)

“I will take immediate steps to defeat inflation, increase real farm incomes, and grow the agricultural economy by unleashing American energy, slashing wasteful government spending, and cutting burdensome regulation.” (2024) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has delivered $12 billion in Farmer Bridge payments to American farmers hurt by unfair foreign trade practices and record input costs left by the Biden Administration, as well as historic farm safety net investments in the Working Families Tax Cuts, raising reference prices for major crops like soybeans, corn, and wheat by 10–21%.



President Trump has delivered $12 billion in Farmer Bridge payments to American farmers hurt by unfair foreign trade practices and record input costs left by the Biden Administration, as well as historic farm safety net investments in the Working Families Tax Cuts, raising reference prices for major crops like soybeans, corn, and wheat by 10–21%. PROMISE MADE: “To protect the pro-farmer tax cuts I delivered in 2017, including the elimination of the estate tax, or death tax, as well as the giant tax cut I gave to family farms… I will also make permanent the provisions of the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.” (2024)

“To protect the pro-farmer tax cuts I delivered in 2017, including the elimination of the estate tax, or death tax, as well as the giant tax cut I gave to family farms… I will also make permanent the provisions of the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.” (2024) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Working Families Tax Cuts protect family farms and ranches from the death tax by permanently raising the exemption and indexing it to inflation, so generational farm families aren’t forced to sell land, equipment, or livestock to pay the IRS.



The Working Families Tax Cuts protect family farms and ranches from the death tax by permanently raising the exemption and indexing it to inflation, so generational farm families aren’t forced to sell land, equipment, or livestock to pay the IRS. PROMISE MADE: “When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time… We’re going to bring those prices way down.” (12/8/24)

“When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time… We’re going to bring those prices way down.” (12/8/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration launched a $1 billion plan to combat bird flu, protect America’s poultry flocks, and lower egg prices — resulting in the average price of a dozen eggs plunging more than 60%.



The Trump Administration launched a $1 billion plan to combat bird flu, protect America’s poultry flocks, and lower egg prices — resulting in the average price of a dozen eggs plunging more than 60%. PROMISE MADE: “Just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, as many as 100,000 government positions can be moved out. And I mean immediately out of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America.” (3/21/23)

“Just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, as many as 100,000 government positions can be moved out. And I mean immediately out of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America.” (3/21/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration announced a sweeping reorganization of the Department of Agriculture, moving more than half of the D.C.-area workforce out of the swamp to locations nationwide — bringing the Department closer to the farmers and ranchers it serves.



The Trump Administration announced a sweeping reorganization of the Department of Agriculture, moving more than half of the D.C.-area workforce out of the swamp to locations nationwide — bringing the Department closer to the farmers and ranchers it serves. PROMISE MADE: “I will once again stand up for Iowa ethanol…” (12/19/23)

“I will once again stand up for Iowa ethanol…” (12/19/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: In 2025, the Trump Administration cleared summer sales of E15 nationwide, waived all federal barriers to E10, and implemented the highest-ever renewable fuel volume requirements.

Unleashing American Energy Dominance

PROMISE MADE: “We will stop the Biden-Harris war on American energy … American energy is such a big deal. We will drill, baby, drill.” (8/3/24)

“We will stop the Biden-Harris war on American energy … American energy is such a big deal. We will drill, baby, drill.” (8/3/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has unleashed American energy independence like never before, approving more drilling permits on federal lands than in any year in the past 15 years, lifting burdensome regulations, exporting to foreign countries, opening millions of acres for mining and drilling, terminating Biden-era preferential treatment for unreliable, foreign-controlled wind energy, and expanding pipelines — and as a result, U.S. oil and natural gas production surged to record levels in 2025 and is on track for another record in 2026.



President Trump has unleashed American energy independence like never before, approving more drilling permits on federal lands than in any year in the past 15 years, lifting burdensome regulations, exporting to foreign countries, opening millions of acres for mining and drilling, terminating Biden-era preferential treatment for unreliable, foreign-controlled wind energy, and expanding pipelines — and as a result, U.S. oil and natural gas production surged to record levels in 2025 and is on track for another record in 2026. PROMISE MADE: “I will immediately issue a national emergency declaration to achieve massive increase in domestic energy supply…” (9/5/24)

“I will immediately issue a national emergency declaration to achieve massive increase in domestic energy supply…” (9/5/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to eliminate bureaucratic barriers, unleash innovation, and restore America’s position as the world’s leading energy producer.



On Day One, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to eliminate bureaucratic barriers, unleash innovation, and restore America’s position as the world’s leading energy producer. PROMISE MADE: “I will sign Day One orders to… cancel [Biden’s] natural gas export ban.” (12/22/24)

“I will sign Day One orders to… cancel [Biden’s] natural gas export ban.” (12/22/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump took executive action to lift the Biden-era freeze on gas exports and secured a $54 billion deal with Korea and Taiwan to build the long-stalled natural gas pipeline in Alaska.



President Trump took executive action to lift the Biden-era freeze on gas exports and secured a $54 billion deal with Korea and Taiwan to build the long-stalled natural gas pipeline in Alaska. PROMISE MADE: “[Biden] canceled the Keystone pipeline — 48,000 jobs and something that would have been fantastic for energy… It was a very important pipeline, actually, but we’ll get it open.” (9/7/24)

“[Biden] canceled the Keystone pipeline — 48,000 jobs and something that would have been fantastic for energy… It was a very important pipeline, actually, but we’ll get it open.” (9/7/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: In April 2026, President Trump signed a cross-border permit for a pipeline project that would revive large parts of the Keystone XL using idle Keystone XL pipe to carry Canadian oil to Wyoming.



In April 2026, President Trump signed a cross-border permit for a pipeline project that would revive large parts of the Keystone XL using idle Keystone XL pipe to carry Canadian oil to Wyoming. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to be opening up ANWR.” (1/7/25)

“We’re going to be opening up ANWR.” (1/7/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump freed up millions of acres within ANWR for oil and gas drilling and mining.



President Trump freed up millions of acres within ANWR for oil and gas drilling and mining. PROMISE MADE: “Banning offshore drilling will not stand. I will reverse it immediately.” (1/7/25)

“Banning offshore drilling will not stand. I will reverse it immediately.” (1/7/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump revoked Biden-era orders prohibiting offshore oil and gas leasing almost immediately after taking office and the Working Families Tax Cuts Act mandated a minimum of 30 offshore lease sales in the Gulf of America through 2040.



President Trump revoked Biden-era orders prohibiting offshore oil and gas leasing almost immediately after taking office and the Working Families Tax Cuts Act mandated a minimum of 30 offshore lease sales in the Gulf of America through 2040. PROMISE MADE: “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large-scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!” (12/20/24)

“I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large-scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!” (12/20/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump secured a historic commitment from the European Union to purchase $750 billion of American energy — and after the capture of Maduro, President Trump’s unprecedented Venezuela oil deal delivered its first million barrels to Texas in October 2026 at zero cost to taxpayers.



President Trump secured a historic commitment from the European Union to purchase $750 billion of American energy — and after the capture of Maduro, President Trump’s unprecedented Venezuela oil deal delivered its first million barrels to Texas in October 2026 at zero cost to taxpayers. PROMISE MADE: “We have the minerals, but we don’t have the environmental impact statements — but we’ll make sure that that’s going to go very quickly. We’ll be able to do things that you never even thought.” (9/27/24)

“We have the minerals, but we don’t have the environmental impact statements — but we’ll make sure that that’s going to go very quickly. We’ll be able to do things that you never even thought.” (9/27/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order to fast-track mining permits and unlock domestic production of critical minerals. The Trump Administration also struck a key partnership with MP Materials to build America’s rare earth magnet supply chain and finally end American dependence on China.

Ending the Green New Scam

PROMISE MADE: “I will… end the Green New Scam.” (10/24/24)

“I will… end the Green New Scam.” (10/24/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump immediately targeted the costly Green New Scam through executive action, freezing funding to Radical Left climate programming that had zero accountability to taxpayers and drove energy costs up, while the Working Families Tax Cuts further repealed Green New Scam policies. The Trump Administration has also weeded out nonsense “climate” initiatives across the federal government.



President Trump immediately targeted the costly Green New Scam through executive action, freezing funding to Radical Left climate programming that had zero accountability to taxpayers and drove energy costs up, while the Working Families Tax Cuts further repealed Green New Scam policies. The Trump Administration has also weeded out nonsense “climate” initiatives across the federal government. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to be ending the electric car mandate quickly.” (1/7/25)

“We’re going to be ending the electric car mandate quickly.” (1/7/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump revoked the Biden-era electric vehicle mandate and fortified that action by signing three congressional resolutions into law ending California’s EV mandate and emission standards.



President Trump revoked the Biden-era electric vehicle mandate and fortified that action by signing three congressional resolutions into law ending California’s EV mandate and emission standards. PROMISE MADE: “I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip-off. The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity.” (1/20/25)

“I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip-off. The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord — and in January 2026, he pulled America out of 66 international organizations that promote radical climate policies and globalist ideologies. In February 2026, the Trump Administration eliminated the Obama-era 2009 Endangerment Finding in the single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history, saving American taxpayers over $1.3 trillion.



On Day One, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord — and in January 2026, he pulled America out of 66 international organizations that promote radical climate policies and globalist ideologies. In February 2026, the Trump Administration eliminated the Obama-era 2009 Endangerment Finding in the single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history, saving American taxpayers over $1.3 trillion. PROMISE MADE: “We are going to make sure that [offshore wind] ends on Day One. I’m going to write it out in an Executive Order.” (5/11/24)

“We are going to make sure that [offshore wind] ends on Day One. I’m going to write it out in an Executive Order.” (5/11/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump withdrew every area of the Outer Continental Shelf from new offshore wind leasing and ordered a full review of the federal government’s wind leasing and permitting practices.



On Day One, President Trump withdrew every area of the Outer Continental Shelf from new offshore wind leasing and ordered a full review of the federal government’s wind leasing and permitting practices. PROMISE MADE: “I will end all of these ridiculous quality of life-destroying mandates, just as I did just three-and-a-half years ago.” (5/1/24).

“I will end all of these ridiculous quality of life-destroying mandates, just as I did just three-and-a-half years ago.” (5/1/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump scrapped the Biden-era showerhead water pressure rule, which unnecessarily restricted water pressure for Americans, and axed costly appliance efficiency mandates that drove up prices for American families.

Protecting America’s Land, Air, and Water

PROMISE MADE: “I want clean, beautiful air and clean, beautiful water. That’s all crystal clean water, and we want clean air.” (10/1/24)

“I want clean, beautiful air and clean, beautiful water. That’s all crystal clean water, and we want clean air.” (10/1/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump established the Make America Beautiful Again Commission to conserve America’s national parks, forests, waterways, and public lands, restore routine maintenance after years of neglect, and expand access for hunters, fishers, hikers, and outdoorsmen.



President Trump established the Make America Beautiful Again Commission to conserve America’s national parks, forests, waterways, and public lands, restore routine maintenance after years of neglect, and expand access for hunters, fishers, hikers, and outdoorsmen. PROMISE MADE: “We want to get that water pouring down here as quickly as possible and let hundreds of millions of gallons of water flow down into Southern California.” (1/24/25).

“We want to get that water pouring down here as quickly as possible and let hundreds of millions of gallons of water flow down into Southern California.” (1/24/25). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump directed federal agencies to restart his first-term plan to route more water from the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta to the Central Valley and Southern California, where farms and families desperately need a reliable water supply.

Slashing Red Tape and Draining the Swamp

PROMISE MADE: “To reduce costs for both manufacturers and consumers, I will remove ten old regulations for every new regulation.” (10/10/24)

“To reduce costs for both manufacturers and consumers, I will remove ten old regulations for every new regulation.” (10/10/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Last year, President Trump finalized an unprecedented 646 deregulatory actions compared to just five significant regulatory actions for a ratio of 129-to-1 — nearly 13 times the President’s 10-to-1 target — saving Americans an estimated $211.8 billion.



Last year, President Trump finalized an unprecedented 646 deregulatory actions compared to just five significant regulatory actions for a ratio of 129-to-1 — nearly 13 times the President’s 10-to-1 target — saving Americans an estimated $211.8 billion. PROMISE MADE: “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!” (2/7/25)

“I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!” (2/7/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Three days later, President Trump signed an Executive Order ending the federal procurement and forced use of paper straws.



Three days later, President Trump signed an Executive Order ending the federal procurement and forced use of paper straws. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to go back to a merit system.” (8/29/24)

“We’re going to go back to a merit system.” (8/29/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration rolled out new merit-based federal hiring plans — ensuring the government’s hiring decisions are based on merit only.



The Trump Administration rolled out new merit-based federal hiring plans — ensuring the government’s hiring decisions are based on merit only. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to clean out the corrupt, broken, and failing bureaucracies.” (11/14/24)

“We’re going to clean out the corrupt, broken, and failing bureaucracies.” (11/14/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration has dramatically downsized the scope of the federal bureaucracy, driving federal employment to 2.68 million — the lowest level since 1966 — finally ensuring government is serving the taxpayers who fund it.



The Trump Administration has dramatically downsized the scope of the federal bureaucracy, driving federal employment to 2.68 million — the lowest level since 1966 — finally ensuring government is serving the taxpayers who fund it. PROMISE MADE: “I will immediately re-issue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats, and I will wield that power very aggressively.” (3/21/23)

“I will immediately re-issue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats, and I will wield that power very aggressively.” (3/21/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump restored accountability for policy-influencing positions in the federal workforce. The Office of Personnel Management then finalized a rule so employees in these positions can be held accountable for poor performance or misconduct.



On Day One, President Trump restored accountability for policy-influencing positions in the federal workforce. The Office of Personnel Management then finalized a rule so employees in these positions can be held accountable for poor performance or misconduct. PROMISE MADE: “If people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed.” (12/16/24)

“If people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed.” (12/16/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump ordered every federal department and agency to end remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in person, full time.



On Day One, President Trump ordered every federal department and agency to end remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in person, full time. PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to stop the destructive and divisive diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates…” (1/19/25)

“We’re going to stop the destructive and divisive diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates…” (1/19/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration immediately ended the radical and wasteful government-sponsored DEI programming and preferencing that hindered the federal bureaucracy from effectively serving the taxpayers — and has rolled back woke DEI programming across higher education and corporate America.



The Trump Administration immediately ended the radical and wasteful government-sponsored DEI programming and preferencing that hindered the federal bureaucracy from effectively serving the taxpayers — and has rolled back woke DEI programming across higher education and corporate America. PROMISE MADE: “My Administration will establish the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency.” (1/20/25)

“My Administration will establish the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency; the Trump Administration’s government efficiency initiatives have saved taxpayers an estimated $215 billion.



On Day One, President Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency; the Trump Administration’s government efficiency initiatives have saved taxpayers an estimated $215 billion. PROMISE MADE: “NO MORE FUNDING FOR NPR, A TOTAL SCAM! … THEY ARE A LIBERAL DISINFORMATION MACHINE. NOT ONE DOLLAR!!!” (4/10/24).

“NO MORE FUNDING FOR NPR, A TOTAL SCAM! … THEY ARE A LIBERAL DISINFORMATION MACHINE. NOT ONE DOLLAR!!!” (4/10/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump ordered an end to the taxpayer subsidization of biased media at NPR and PBS, then signed the Rescissions Act of 2025 into law — clawing back more than $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the taxpayer-funded backer of PBS and NPR. In January 2026, CPB’s board voted to dissolve the Corporation.

Restoring Peace Through Strength

Putting America First on the World Stage

PROMISE MADE: “The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives.” (3/21/23)

“The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives.” (3/21/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration launched a comprehensive reorganization of the State Department, eliminating costly redundancies, ending programs that do not serve America’s national interests, and reducing the bloated bureaucracy. The Trump Administration also defunded USAID, ending decades of waste, fraud, and taxpayer-funded globalist projects designed to serve the Deep State, not the American people.



The Trump Administration launched a comprehensive reorganization of the State Department, eliminating costly redundancies, ending programs that do not serve America’s national interests, and reducing the bloated bureaucracy. The Trump Administration also defunded USAID, ending decades of waste, fraud, and taxpayer-funded globalist projects designed to serve the Deep State, not the American people. PROMISE MADE: “We will drive out the globalists.” (7/18/24).

“We will drive out the globalists.” (7/18/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump immediately rejected the globalist agreements that surrendered American sovereignty to Deep State actors and foreign bureaucrats. On Day One, President Trump declared that Biden’s global minimum tax deal has no force or effect in the United States, then secured a G7 agreement shielding American companies from its key provisions. The Trump Administration also rejected the World Health Organization’s power grab.

Rebuilding the Strongest Military the World Has Ever Seen

PROMISE MADE: “We will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.” (1/20/25)

“We will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: With the largest military investment in decades — including more than $156 billion in new defense funding signed into law — President Trump is modernizing our forces with cutting-edge technology, rebuilding depleted stockpiles, and ensuring our troops are the best-equipped in history — deterring adversaries and keeping America safe. At the same time, military recruitment is surging as the Armed Forces return to their warfighting standards of excellence: the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force all met or exceeded their FY 2026 recruiting goals.



With the largest military investment in decades — including more than $156 billion in new defense funding signed into law — President Trump is modernizing our forces with cutting-edge technology, rebuilding depleted stockpiles, and ensuring our troops are the best-equipped in history — deterring adversaries and keeping America safe. At the same time, military recruitment is surging as the Armed Forces return to their warfighting standards of excellence: the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force all met or exceeded their FY 2026 recruiting goals. PROMISE MADE: “We will build a great Iron Dome over our country… a state-of-the-art missile defense shield that will be entirely built in America and create jobs, jobs, jobs.” (6/15/24)

“We will build a great Iron Dome over our country… a state-of-the-art missile defense shield that will be entirely built in America and create jobs, jobs, jobs.” (6/15/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump announced a draft architecture and implementation plan for a Golden Dome missile defense system to protect our homeland from 21st Century threats — and secured $24.4 billion for it in the Working Families Tax Cuts. The program has already obligated about 90% of the funds it has received and has radars, interceptors, and space-based interceptors on contract.



President Trump announced a draft architecture and implementation plan for a Golden Dome missile defense system to protect our homeland from 21st Century threats — and secured $24.4 billion for it in the Working Families Tax Cuts. The program has already obligated about 90% of the funds it has received and has radars, interceptors, and space-based interceptors on contract. PROMISE MADE: “This New American Industrialism will create millions and millions of jobs… We will be able to build ships again.” (9/24/24)

“This New American Industrialism will create millions and millions of jobs… We will be able to build ships again.” (9/24/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order to restore America’s maritime dominance, established a new Office of Maritime and Industrial Capacity at the National Security Council in the White House to prioritize growing our shipbuilding industrial base, ordered the first new Naval shipyard in more than 80 years, and launched the Golden Fleet, beginning with the construction of two Trump-class battleships — the largest battleships America has ever built.



President Trump signed an Executive Order to restore America’s maritime dominance, established a new Office of Maritime and Industrial Capacity at the National Security Council in the White House to prioritize growing our shipbuilding industrial base, ordered the first new Naval shipyard in more than 80 years, and launched the Golden Fleet, beginning with the construction of two Trump-class battleships — the largest battleships America has ever built. PROMISE MADE: “I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It’s going to end immediately.” (1/20/25)

“I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It’s going to end immediately.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump directed the Department of War to end “diversity, equity, and inclusion” measures that inhibited service members from meeting their objectives and returned the military to its core mission of warfighting and lethality.



President Trump directed the Department of War to end “diversity, equity, and inclusion” measures that inhibited service members from meeting their objectives and returned the military to its core mission of warfighting and lethality. PROMISE MADE: “This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay.” (1/20/25)

“This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order making reinstatement available to service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine — allowing them to return at their former rank with full back pay and benefits.



President Trump signed an Executive Order making reinstatement available to service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine — allowing them to return at their former rank with full back pay and benefits. PROMISE MADE: “I will sign Executive Orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military…” (12/22/24)

“I will sign Executive Orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military…” (12/22/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: One week after taking office, President Trump signed an Executive Order restoring high standards for military readiness and ending woke gender ideology in the armed forces.



One week after taking office, President Trump signed an Executive Order restoring high standards for military readiness and ending woke gender ideology in the armed forces. PROMISE MADE: “We did win two world wars from Fort Bragg… This is no time to be changing names… We’re going to do everything we can to get it back.” (10/4/24)

“We did win two world wars from Fort Bragg… This is no time to be changing names… We’re going to do everything we can to get it back.” (10/4/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump restored the name Fort Bragg, and in June 2025, President Trump announced the restoration of the historic names of seven more Army bases, including Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Polk, and Fort A.P. Hill.



President Trump restored the name Fort Bragg, and in June 2025, President Trump announced the restoration of the historic names of seven more Army bases, including Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Polk, and Fort A.P. Hill. PROMISE MADE: “We got to take care of our veterans here. They’re among our greatest people… I will put veterans first and America first every single time.” (11/11/23).

“We got to take care of our veterans here. They’re among our greatest people… I will put veterans first and America first every single time.” (11/11/23). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: Under President Trump, the VA has cut the disability claims backlog by more than 70% and processed more veterans’ claims in FY 2026 than in any year in its history, delivering benefits faster to the heroes who defended our great nation. President Trump also approved a tax-free $1,776 Warrior Dividend for each of our nation’s 1.5 million active-duty service members.

Ending Government Weaponization and Restoring Equal Justice

PROMISE MADE: “Biden has worked to persecute political dissidents, including conservatives, Catholics and other Christians, and opponents of his weaponized state… This abuse will be rectified, and it will be rectified very quickly.” (5/25/24)

“Biden has worked to persecute political dissidents, including conservatives, Catholics and other Christians, and opponents of his weaponized state… This abuse will be rectified, and it will be rectified very quickly.” (5/25/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has purged corrupt elements from the DOJ and FBI, pardoned pro-life Americans wrongly targeted by the Biden Administration, and launched full-scale investigations into deep state abuses — bringing the era of weaponized government to an end and restoring fairness and trust in American institutions.



President Trump has purged corrupt elements from the DOJ and FBI, pardoned pro-life Americans wrongly targeted by the Biden Administration, and launched full-scale investigations into deep state abuses — bringing the era of weaponized government to an end and restoring fairness and trust in American institutions. PROMISE MADE: “I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht… He’s already served 11 years. We’re going to get him home.” (5/25/24)

“I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht… He’s already served 11 years. We’re going to get him home.” (5/25/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump granted Ross Ulbricht — who had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015 — a full and unconditional pardon, going even further than a commutation. As President Trump said, “The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponization of government against me.”



President Trump granted Ross Ulbricht — who had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015 — a full and unconditional pardon, going even further than a commutation. As President Trump said, “The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponization of government against me.” PROMISE MADE: “My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” (3/11/24).

“My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” (3/11/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On his first day back in office, President Trump pardoned Americans convicted of offenses related to January 6, 2021, commuted the sentences of 14 others, and directed the dismissal of pending indictments — ending the Biden Administration’s persecution of these Americans.

Protecting Social Security and Medicare

PROMISE MADE: “I will not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare … I will not talk about one day or one year shorter, and I will not raise the retirement age of Social Security by one day, not by one year.” (7/27/24).

“I will not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare … I will not talk about one day or one year shorter, and I will not raise the retirement age of Social Security by one day, not by one year.” (7/27/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump hasn’t touched Social Security — and has repeatedly promised he never will as the Administration roots out waste, fraud, and abuse to safeguard the programs’ solvency. In fact, the Department of Justice, supporting the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, recently charged 17 individuals accused of stealing over $1.3 million in Social Security benefits.

Making America Healthy Again

PROMISE MADE: “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.” (10/27/24)

“I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.” (10/27/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: With Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., leading the charge, the Trump Administration released new dietary guidelines that put whole, nutrient-dense food ahead of processed junk and secured historic pledges from major food manufacturers to strip artificial dyes out of the products Americans eat and drink. President Trump also signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, restoring nutritious milk to America’s schools.



With Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., leading the charge, the Trump Administration released new dietary guidelines that put whole, nutrient-dense food ahead of processed junk and secured historic pledges from major food manufacturers to strip artificial dyes out of the products Americans eat and drink. President Trump also signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, restoring nutritious milk to America’s schools. PROMISE MADE: “HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.” (11/14/24)

“HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.” (11/14/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump established the Make America Healthy Again Commission to end the childhood chronic disease crisis. The FDA is phasing out petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply and has proposed closing the GRAS loophole by requiring manufacturers to notify the agency when they conclude an ingredient added to food is safe. 23 SNAP food waivers have been signed to limit recipients’ ability to purchase unhealthy foods, and President Trump secured $50 billion in funding for rural hospitals.



President Trump established the Make America Healthy Again Commission to end the childhood chronic disease crisis. The FDA is phasing out petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply and has proposed closing the GRAS loophole by requiring manufacturers to notify the agency when they conclude an ingredient added to food is safe. 23 SNAP food waivers have been signed to limit recipients’ ability to purchase unhealthy foods, and President Trump secured $50 billion in funding for rural hospitals. PROMISE MADE: “We’ll take on the corruption at the FDA, the CDC, World Health Organization, and other institutions of public health that… are dominated by corporate power and dominated, really, by China.” (9/7/24)

“We’ll take on the corruption at the FDA, the CDC, World Health Organization, and other institutions of public health that… are dominated by corporate power and dominated, really, by China.” (9/7/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: On Day One, President Trump signed an Executive Order withdrawing the nation from the World Health Organization and the U.S. formally exited the WHO on January 22, 2026.



On Day One, President Trump signed an Executive Order withdrawing the nation from the World Health Organization and the U.S. formally exited the WHO on January 22, 2026. PROMISE MADE: “I think vaccines are — certain vaccines — are incredible, but maybe some aren’t, and if they aren’t, we have to find out.” (12/8/24)

“I think vaccines are — certain vaccines — are incredible, but maybe some aren’t, and if they aren’t, we have to find out.” (12/8/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Health and Human Services revised its childhood vaccine recommendations from 72 shots for 11 diseases to ten “consensus vaccines.”



At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Health and Human Services revised its childhood vaccine recommendations from 72 shots for 11 diseases to ten “consensus vaccines.” PROMISE MADE: “Under the Trump Administration, your government will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment…” (8/29/24).

“Under the Trump Administration, your government will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment…” (8/29/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump announced actions to lower costs and expand access to IVF — including a Most Favored Nation deal on fertility drugs that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates can save women up to $2,200 per cycle, alongside a new option for employers to offer fertility benefits.

Empowering Parents and Returning Education to the States

PROMISE MADE: “I will close the Department of Education and move all education back to the states where it belongs.” (8/4/23)

“I will close the Department of Education and move all education back to the states where it belongs.” (8/4/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump directed the Secretary of Education to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority back where it was intended — with individual states and school districts, which are best equipped to make decisions that benefit their own unique constituencies. The Department of Education has already taken steps towards that goal, such as announcing the Department will move out of its D.C. headquarters, saving Americans over $4.8 million annually.



President Trump directed the Secretary of Education to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority back where it was intended — with individual states and school districts, which are best equipped to make decisions that benefit their own unique constituencies. The Department of Education has already taken steps towards that goal, such as announcing the Department will move out of its D.C. headquarters, saving Americans over $4.8 million annually. PROMISE MADE: “I will sign a new Executive Order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory … or political content onto the shoulders of our children.” (8/3/24)

“I will sign a new Executive Order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory … or political content onto the shoulders of our children.” (8/3/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an order to defund schools promoting divisive critical race theory and radical gender ideology.



President Trump signed an order to defund schools promoting divisive critical race theory and radical gender ideology. PROMISE MADE: “We want federal education dollars to follow the student, rather than propping up a bloated and radical bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.” (10/1/24)

“We want federal education dollars to follow the student, rather than propping up a bloated and radical bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.” (10/1/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order expanding educational freedom and opportunity for families — and the Working Families Tax Cuts created the Education Freedom Tax Credit, America’s first nationwide school choice program in which taxpayers can claim a credit of up to $1,700 — or $3,400 for married couples — for contributions that fund K-12 scholarships.



President Trump signed an Executive Order expanding educational freedom and opportunity for families — and the Working Families Tax Cuts created the Education Freedom Tax Credit, America’s first nationwide school choice program in which taxpayers can claim a credit of up to $1,700 — or $3,400 for married couples — for contributions that fund K-12 scholarships. PROMISE MADE: “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.” (5/25/24)

“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.” (5/25/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order ensuring discretionary federal funds do not support schools that mandate students take the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes.



President Trump signed an Executive Order ensuring discretionary federal funds do not support schools that mandate students take the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes. PROMISE MADE: “We will teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught right now.” (9/13/23)

“We will teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught right now.” (9/13/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump reestablished the 1776 Commission to restore patriotic education in American public schools and ended federal support for radical indoctrination in the classroom.



President Trump reestablished the 1776 Commission to restore patriotic education in American public schools and ended federal support for radical indoctrination in the classroom. PROMISE MADE: “We will support bringing back prayer to our schools.” (9/13/23).

“We will support bringing back prayer to our schools.” (9/13/23). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump announced new protections for the right to pray in public schools and safeguarded students’ and teachers’ rights to protected prayer and religious expression.

Protecting Women, Children, and Biological Reality

Defending Free Speech, Faith, and the Constitution

PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to bust up the censorship regime and bring back free speech again” (1/28/23)

“We’re going to bust up the censorship regime and bring back free speech again” (1/28/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed Executive Orders dismantling censorship, protecting religious freedoms, and safeguarding Second Amendment rights, and immediately directed his Administration to take all necessary steps to defend Americans’ constitutional rights from overreach.



President Trump signed Executive Orders dismantling censorship, protecting religious freedoms, and safeguarding Second Amendment rights, and immediately directed his Administration to take all necessary steps to defend Americans’ constitutional rights from overreach. PROMISE MADE: “I will defend religious liberty.” (1/19/25)

“I will defend religious liberty.” (1/19/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration directed all federal agencies to protect religious expression in the workplace, established the Religious Liberty Commission to identify threats to religious liberty and protect the free exercise of religion, and opened the first-ever White House Faith Office to empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities.



The Trump Administration directed all federal agencies to protect religious expression in the workplace, established the Religious Liberty Commission to identify threats to religious liberty and protect the free exercise of religion, and opened the first-ever White House Faith Office to empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities. PROMISE MADE: “Upon taking office, I will create a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias.” (2/22/24)

“Upon taking office, I will create a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias.” (2/22/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump established the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias at the Department of Justice to end the unlawful policies and practices that targeted Christians during prior Administrations — culminating in a report detailing Democrats’ radical efforts to punish Christians and highlighting President Trump’s efforts to restore religious liberty.



President Trump established the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias at the Department of Justice to end the unlawful policies and practices that targeted Christians during prior Administrations — culminating in a report detailing Democrats’ radical efforts to punish Christians and highlighting President Trump’s efforts to restore religious liberty. PROMISE MADE: “When I’m back in the Oval Office, no one will lay a finger on your firearms. It’s not going to happen.” (2/9/24).

“When I’m back in the Oval Office, no one will lay a finger on your firearms. It’s not going to happen.” (2/9/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has not wavered in his support for Americans’ Second Amendment rights. In fact, the Working Families Tax Cuts eliminated the $200 federal tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns — a tax that had burdened law-abiding gun owners since 1934.

Restoring Safety and Free Speech to College Campuses

PROMISE MADE: “We will deport the foreign jihad sympathizers and Hamas supporters from our midst. We will get them out of our country.” (9/19/24)

“We will deport the foreign jihad sympathizers and Hamas supporters from our midst. We will get them out of our country.” (9/19/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump has cracked down on campus chaos with federal enforcement and visa revocations for pro-Hamas agitators — restoring safety, free speech, and American values to higher education nationwide. More than 300,000 visas have been revoked, including 6,000 from foreign students who committed crimes or have ties to terrorism.



President Trump has cracked down on campus chaos with federal enforcement and visa revocations for pro-Hamas agitators — restoring safety, free speech, and American values to higher education nationwide. More than 300,000 visas have been revoked, including 6,000 from foreign students who committed crimes or have ties to terrorism. PROMISE MADE: “When I return to the White House, I will fire the Radical Left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist Maniacs and lunatics.” (7/17/23)

“When I return to the White House, I will fire the Radical Left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist Maniacs and lunatics.” (7/17/23) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump ordered a sweeping overhaul of college accreditation and directed the Department of Education to hold accreditors accountable, up to and including the termination of their federal recognition, for lowering standards or enforcing illegal DEI discrimination, and to open the door to new accreditors.



President Trump ordered a sweeping overhaul of college accreditation and directed the Department of Education to hold accreditors accountable, up to and including the termination of their federal recognition, for lowering standards or enforcing illegal DEI discrimination, and to open the door to new accreditors. PROMISE MADE: “My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.” (9/19/24).

“My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.” (9/19/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on college campuses and in our communities, and launched an aggressive campaign targeting institutions without adequate protections for Jewish students or failure to address the rising antisemitism on their campuses.

Securing Our Elections and Ensuring Only U.S. Citizens Can Vote

PROMISE MADE: “We will secure our elections — and they will be secure once and for all.” (10/13/24)

“We will secure our elections — and they will be secure once and for all.” (10/13/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed sweeping orders to protect the integrity of American elections by banning foreign nationals from election interference, strengthening citizenship verification, prosecuting illegal voting, and requiring voter-verifiable paper ballot records. The Trump Administration also enhanced the SAVE system to ensure noncitizens cannot vote while moving to purge tens of thousands of illegal aliens from state voter rolls, and declassified hundreds of pages of intelligence records on threats to election security.



President Trump signed sweeping orders to protect the integrity of American elections by banning foreign nationals from election interference, strengthening citizenship verification, prosecuting illegal voting, and requiring voter-verifiable paper ballot records. The Trump Administration also enhanced the SAVE system to ensure noncitizens cannot vote while moving to purge tens of thousands of illegal aliens from state voter rolls, and declassified hundreds of pages of intelligence records on threats to election security. PROMISE MADE: “Ideally, we go to paper ballots, same-day voting, proof of citizenship, very big, and voter ID, very simple.” (8/29/24).

“Ideally, we go to paper ballots, same-day voting, proof of citizenship, very big, and voter ID, very simple.” (8/29/24). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump is relentlessly fighting to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register and a valid ID to vote in federal elections. The House passed the bill in February 2026, but Democrats continue to stand in the way; every Senate Democrat voted against commonsense voter ID — even though 84% of Americans support it. At the same time, the Trump Administration has taken historic action within the executive branch to strengthen voter integrity measures until the legislation passes.

Winning the Future in Super Intelligence, Digital Assets, and Space

PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to be way ahead on AI.” (12/12/24)

“We’re going to be way ahead on AI.” (12/12/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The White House unveiled America’s AI Action Plan in order to secure American dominance in Super Intelligence and usher in the new Golden Age of human flourishing, competitiveness, and security. The Trump Administration is also protecting American households and businesses from rising electricity bills caused by the growth of data centers through the landmark Ratepayer Protection Pledge. And through the Genesis Mission, the Administration is harnessing Super Intelligence to drive scientific breakthroughs as part of more than $6 billion in new science investments.



The White House unveiled America’s AI Action Plan in order to secure American dominance in Super Intelligence and usher in the new Golden Age of human flourishing, competitiveness, and security. The Trump Administration is also protecting American households and businesses from rising electricity bills caused by the growth of data centers through the landmark Ratepayer Protection Pledge. And through the Genesis Mission, the Administration is harnessing Super Intelligence to drive scientific breakthroughs as part of more than $6 billion in new science investments. PROMISE MADE: “We will repeal Joe Biden’s dangerous Executive Order that hinders AI Innovation, and imposes Radical Leftwing ideas on the development of this technology.” (7/8/24)

“We will repeal Joe Biden’s dangerous Executive Order that hinders AI Innovation, and imposes Radical Leftwing ideas on the development of this technology.” (7/8/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump revoked the Biden-era order on AI and directed his Administration to review and roll back every action taken under it, clearing away the barriers holding back American AI innovation. President Trump later renamed Artificial Intelligence as Super Intelligence.



President Trump revoked the Biden-era order on AI and directed his Administration to review and roll back every action taken under it, clearing away the barriers holding back American AI innovation. President Trump later renamed Artificial Intelligence as Super Intelligence. PROMISE MADE: “I will also stop Joe Biden’s crusade to crush crypto. We’re going to stop it. I will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in the USA.” (5/26/24)

“I will also stop Joe Biden’s crusade to crush crypto. We’re going to stop it. I will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in the USA.” (5/26/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins and helping ensure the U.S. remains the global leader in cryptocurrency, and unveiled a framework for achieving U.S. digital asset dominance — keeping President Trump’s promise to ensure the future of crypto is American.



President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins and helping ensure the U.S. remains the global leader in cryptocurrency, and unveiled a framework for achieving U.S. digital asset dominance — keeping President Trump’s promise to ensure the future of crypto is American. PROMISE MADE: “This afternoon, I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world.” (7/27/24)

“This afternoon, I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world.” (7/27/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump established the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile — cementing America’s position as the crypto capital of the planet.



President Trump established the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile — cementing America’s position as the crypto capital of the planet. PROMISE MADE: “As your President, I will never allow the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency.” (1/17/24)

“As your President, I will never allow the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency.” (1/17/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump prohibited federal agencies from taking any action to establish, issue, or promote a Central Bank Digital Currency and ordered any ongoing plans terminated immediately, protecting Americans’ financial privacy from government surveillance.



President Trump prohibited federal agencies from taking any action to establish, issue, or promote a Central Bank Digital Currency and ordered any ongoing plans terminated immediately, protecting Americans’ financial privacy from government surveillance. PROMISE MADE: “We are also going to put in place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to de-bank you for your political beliefs. That will never happen while I am your president.” (1/17/24)

“We are also going to put in place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to de-bank you for your political beliefs. That will never happen while I am your president.” (1/17/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed an Executive Order guaranteeing fair banking for all Americans — directing regulators to end politicized debanking and remove “reputation risk” from bank supervision.



President Trump signed an Executive Order guaranteeing fair banking for all Americans — directing regulators to end politicized debanking and remove “reputation risk” from bank supervision. PROMISE MADE: “…the other side is going to close it up, so if you like TikTok, go out and vote for Trump.” (9/4/24)

“…the other side is going to close it up, so if you like TikTok, go out and vote for Trump.” (9/4/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump saved TikTok, finalizing a historic deal that created a new majority American-owned joint venture to run the app in the U.S. while implementing comprehensive data protections and national security safeguards.



President Trump saved TikTok, finalizing a historic deal that created a new majority American-owned joint venture to run the app in the U.S. while implementing comprehensive data protections and national security safeguards. PROMISE MADE: “We will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.” (1/20/25).

“We will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.” (1/20/25). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: In April 2026, NASA’s Artemis II astronauts flew farther from Earth than any humans in history on the first crewed Moon mission in more than half a century. President Trump has directed NASA to return Americans to the Moon by 2028 and prepare for the journey to Mars.

Honoring American Greatness

PROMISE MADE: “We are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America — and we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.” (1/20/25)

“We are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America — and we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.” (1/20/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump restored the name of Mount McKinley and renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America — and he made English the official language of the United States.



President Trump restored the name of Mount McKinley and renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America — and he made English the official language of the United States. PROMISE MADE: “I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes… I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!” (4/27/25)

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes… I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!” (4/27/25) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: In October 2025, President Trump proclaimed Columbus Day in honor of Christopher Columbus and installed a Columbus statue on the White House campus.



In October 2025, President Trump proclaimed Columbus Day in honor of Christopher Columbus and installed a Columbus statue on the White House campus. PROMISE MADE: “[We will] get rid of ugly buildings that are hurting those cities and other places and return to the magnificent classical style of Western civilization.” (3/25/23).

“[We will] get rid of ugly buildings that are hurting those cities and other places and return to the magnificent classical style of Western civilization.” (3/25/23). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: President Trump mandated federal public buildings, such as courthouses and government office buildings, embrace classical architecture to honor tradition, foster civic pride, and inspire the citizenry. President Trump is also making Washington, D.C., beautiful again through projects and restorations.

Restoring Transparency and Accountability

PROMISE MADE: “We’re going to bring transparency and accountability back to our government.” (12/22/24)

“We’re going to bring transparency and accountability back to our government.” (12/22/24) ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration has been the most transparent and accessible in modern American history, with President Trump taking unscripted questions multiple times per week and holding an unprecedented number of press conferences and interviews. Under President Trump, the briefing room dramatically increased the scope of its credentialed reporters, ensuring all Americans are in touch with their government.



The Trump Administration has been the most transparent and accessible in modern American history, with President Trump taking unscripted questions multiple times per week and holding an unprecedented number of press conferences and interviews. Under President Trump, the briefing room dramatically increased the scope of its credentialed reporters, ensuring all Americans are in touch with their government. PROMISE MADE: “We are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother, Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” (1/19/25).

“We are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother, Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” (1/19/25). ✅ PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration has released troves of classified records, including documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as UFO/UAPs and Amelia Earhart.

President Trump has kept more promises, at greater speed, than any President in modern American history. From securing the border to cutting taxes to restoring Peace through Strength, the results are unmistakable.