OK Republican State House

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, released the following statement at the conclusion of the results for the 2026 general election:

“Oklahoma voters sent a clear message at the ballot box today, sweeping all statewide offices and reaffirming a supermajority in the state house. Despite national trends, [state] results demonstrate that Oklahomans continue to believe in the conservative principles, priorities and leadership that have helped move our state forward. I’m grateful to every Oklahoman who took the time to vote and to the candidates who stepped forward to serve their communities.”

“I’m especially excited to welcome new faces to the Legislature as we prepare for the 61st Legislature. Each election brings an opportunity for fresh perspectives, new ideas and renewed commitment to serving the people of Oklahoma. I look forward to working alongside our returning and incoming members to build on our progress and deliver meaningful results for our state.”