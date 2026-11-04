RSU Top BSN Program in Oklahoma

CLAREMORE, Okla.– Rogers State University’s nursing program has been ranked as the top BSN program in the state of Oklahoma for 2027 rankings, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

RSU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) is a four-year degree program, ranked highest in the state with a 95.2% NCLEX test pass rate. The average test pass rate is 80.47 % in Oklahoma, and 86.71% nationally.

“Receiving this recognition is an honor and it helps to affirm that the faculty, staff and students are doing things right here at RSU,” said Associate Dean, School of Nursing and Health Professions, Carla Lynch, DNP, RN, CNE, NE-BC. “At RSU, nursing students receive individualized attention from expert faculty, who help to ensure that students are successful! Our curriculum focuses on creating graduates who are practice ready and able to pass the NCLEX-RN exam.”

RegisteredNursing.org is an online data-based educational guidance platform for future and current nurses. The website also ranked RSU as the best overall nursing program in the state, for 2027 rankings.

Factors considered in determining top ranked nursing programs include institutional graduation rates, retention and completion rates, first-time NCLEX-RN pass rates, Nursing program accreditation, and program-level outcome data.

Data sources include original research on the individual programs, NCES-IPEDS federal institutional data, program-level NCELX pass rates from the state boards of nursing, college scorecard post-completion earnings data, and in-house program catalog data.

Applications for RSU’s Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which leads to RN licensure, opened on November 1. Steps to apply can be found on RSU’s website.

To learn more about RSU’s School of Nursing & Health Professions, visit the website.

About: Rogers State University is a public four-year university situated in Claremore, Oklahoma, serving the northeastern part of the state and the broader Tulsa metropolitan area. Known for its small class sizes and affordable tuition, RSU is the only public university in the Tulsa metro that provides a traditional residential campus experience.