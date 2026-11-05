New OK Database Tracking Contracts

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, commented on the launch of the new Oklahoma Spending Transparency database by the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) that gives Oklahomans greater access to information about state agency spending. The database follows transparency reforms championed by Strom during the 2026 legislative session.

“I have always believed taxpayers have a right to not only know how much their government is spending, but where those dollars are going and what they are getting in return,” said Strom, who chairs the House General Government Appropriations and Budget Committee.

“State contracts should be transparent so communities can understand the cost and scope of public projects, ask informed questions about their progress and see how taxpayer dollars are being used. By making this information more accessible and in one place, we are giving Oklahomans the tools to identify concerns and evaluate spending decisions while holding government accountable.”

Spending Transparency database at contracts.ok.gov.

According to OMES, the database allows users to search state agency spending, including vendor information, purchase amounts and transaction dates. It includes both anticipated costs through purchase orders and actual expenditures made with state purchase cards.

The Oklahoma Spending Transparency database follows the passage of House Bill 3415, part of an eight-bill package authored by Strom in 2026 to improve transparency and oversight of state contracts. HB3415 requires subcontractor disclosures, stronger documentation, post-project reviews and a public database detailing state contracts, including vendors, anticipated costs and contracted services.

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan

HB3415 took effect Nov. 1. Oklahomans can access the new Spending Transparency database at contracts.ok.gov.