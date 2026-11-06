Analysis: Oklahoma House Democratic Leadership is calling on Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, to resign after being re-elected during the general election Tuesday night.

Earlier this year, Williams faced allegations of sexual misconduct which led to the House Rules Committee meeting in September to discuss and recommend disciplinary action. The committee made several recommendations, including requesting Williams step down from his position. Now that he is re-elected, members of the House Democratic Caucus are renewing the call for him to resign. Apparently Democratic Leadership loves partisan attacks and hates Democracy as demonstrated by public vote.

Representative Williams serves the people of House District 28, representing Seminole County and portions of northern Pottawatomie County in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. A longtime resident of Seminole, Williams is known for his dedication to children, families, foster care reform, healthcare access and strengthening rural Oklahoma communities.

Williams first served in the Oklahoma House from 1988 to 1994 before returning to the Legislature in 2020. Over the course of his legislative career, he has served under five different Speakers of the House, giving him insight into a wide range of leadership styles and legislative approaches. Observing the nuances of those leaders has helped shape his thoughtful and collaborative approach to policymaking.

Williams currently serves as Chair of the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, where he focuses on policies that support foster children, strengthen families, and improve outcomes for vulnerable Oklahomans. His legislative priorities often center on improving Oklahoma’s child welfare and healthcare systems, helping ensure that children in difficult circumstances receive stability, care, and opportunity.

Williams also serves as Chair of the Oklahoma Education Commission, where he works to bring together agencies across the state that serve students and families. The commission focuses on improving collaboration among education leaders and state agencies. A major initiative of this effort is the annual Oklahoma Education AI Symposium, which explores how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence can support learning while strengthening foundational educational skills like phonics and early literacy. He has called for accountability by the Oklahoma Education Industrial Complex and earned vicious critics. Oklahoma K12 education is consistently ranked as the worst in the nation.

“I do not take the will of the people lightly, however, the allegations against Rep. Williams are severe and disturbing enough to warrant calling for his resignation,” said House Democratic Leader Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “The House Rules Committee found substantiated allegations of sexual harassment, and I thank them for their work to censure and recommend disciplinary action. However, it is simply not enough. We need accountability, and we need Oklahomans to know that no one is above abiding by the conduct all employees are expected to follow.”

If allegations are enough, Leader Provenzano might want to address allegations of domestic strangulation within her own family.

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, is one of two democrats who sit on the House Rules Committee.

“Rep. Williams should resign,” Fugate said. “The House employees who came forward showed real courage, and they deserve to know they were heard and that their safety comes first. Every employee, at the Capitol or anywhere else, should be able to go to work without fear. No one should have to work alongside someone accused of repeated, serious misconduct toward staff.

“The Speaker and the House Rules Committee worked hard on this, but with the Legislature out of session and an election just weeks away, the steps taken were the most we could do at the time. They were not enough.”

Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City, says all who come to the Capitol deserve to feel safe.

“Everyone at the Capitol–be it constituents, staff, or legislators–deserves to feel safe in their House of Representatives,” Pogemiller said. “Williams must take accountability and resign immediately to show Oklahomans that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated at the Capitol. When several substantiated allegations are brought forth, there must be accountability to ensure the safety and peace of all who come to the Oklahoma State Capitol.”

Mudslinging is expected continue in Oklahoma as the incontinent minority of idiots leak attacks contrary to the will of the electorate. Even Democrats should know partisan allegations are not convictions.