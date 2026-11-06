Nursing Trains for Attacker Response

Rogers State University senior nursing students recently completed an active attacker training exercise led by the RSU Police Department. Held in the basement of the Will Rogers Auditorium on RSU’s Claremore campus, the training prepared graduating seniors to respond to active attacker scenarios in healthcare facilities and other workplaces.

RSU Police Chief Joe Batt and Officer Rey Torres led the instruction, focusing on strategies students can use to protect themselves, their patients, and their colleagues during an emergency.

“Providing active attacker training to our senior nursing students is an important investment in their safety and professional preparedness,” Chief Batt said. “Nurses often work in high-stress environments where they may encounter unpredictable and potentially violent situations.”

A June 2026 national survey by National Nurses United found that nearly 85 percent of registered nurses have experienced workplace violence, underscoring the need to prepare future healthcare workers to recognize and respond to safety threats.

Following the exercise, senior nursing students shared anonymous feedback:

“It was very nerve wracking at first because active shooters seem to be common in the U.S. An active shooter is on my mind somewhat often when I go to school, so the idea of doing this made it feel more real. However, after going through the training, I feel more prepared and aware of the situation and how to handle it.”

“Grateful for the opportunity. I appreciate the officers taking the time to give us this information and educate us. It also gave me a better understanding from the police perspective, and I respect them even more.”

“I had a positive experience. I thought it was good training because it is becoming a more common experience and we need to know what to do and how to prepare ourselves. Not even just for active shooters, but for events in the hospital.”

Ultimately, Chief Batt emphasized that the training equips students with critical tools for real-life emergencies.

“By providing this training before graduation, RSU PD equips these future healthcare professionals with practical skills to make informed decisions under pressure and respond appropriately during an active attacker incident,” Chief Batt said. “Our goal is to help students enter the workforce better prepared to protect themselves, theirpatients, and their colleagues. This partnership reflects RSU’s commitment to the well-being of our campus community and future healthcare professionals.”

The Rogers State University Police Department is staffed by commissioned peace officers who meet the standards of the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET). RSU PD officers hold the authority to arrest or issue citations to anyone violating the law on university property, working in coordination with local law enforcement to maintain campus safety and enforce university policies.