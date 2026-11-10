Algorithmic Pattern of Election Theft?

President Donald J. Trump on Truth Social posted Monday morning, “Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT.”

Jim Hoft, writing for The Gateway Pundit goes further in the November 7 headline, “SMOKING GUN: New Report Reveals Algorithmic Pattern on How Dems “Stole” the 2026 Election — Eerily Similar to the Impossible 2020 “Drop and Roll” Pattern Witnessed Across the US.” He added more fire Monday and other writers are joining the choir. America depends on trust and this election destroyed it.

Graphic: The Gateway Pundit

Tulsa Today has covered regular reports of illegals voting in multiple states and the lack of transparency by some states in their election process. Illegally Voting in New Jersey and Alien Illegally Voting in Missouri and Kansas Resident Voting Illegally Arrested are three of the most recent.

This is not a secret except from Legacy Media which also engaged in voter fraud by mangling narratives about the economy and war and almost everything else, but we digress. Jim Hoft and the Gateway Pundit have been on this story and make a compelling case.

Hoft’s post Monday has more.

The November 7 story is here.

Not to put too fine a point on it but, as this writer has noted often, the National Democratic Party is by observable standards an interstate criminal enterprise and more than a few citizens are enraged.

In a Substack post Immutable Truth – Election Integrity begins:

Harmeet Dhillon resigned today, November 5, 2026, as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. She held the job for nineteen months and walked out the door forty-eight hours after a midterm election that cost Republicans both chambers of Congress. In those nineteen months roughly 300 career attorneys left the division, her headline voter-roll lawsuits were thrown out by federal judges across the country, and the federal enforcement docket on voting machine records, vote-by-mail database manipulation, and structured campaign-finance laundering stayed empty.

For years conservative voters were sold a simple promise. The only problem was who sat in the chairs at the Department of Justice. If the movement’s top election lawyers got inside the building with the badge and the subpoena power of the Civil Rights Division and the Voting Section, the evidence that state and federal officials had buried for half a decade would finally get a real investigation.

I don’t have to guess how Harmeet Dhillon handles election and campaign-finance evidence. I have six years of receipts. They start with her firm’s wire instructions on my own retainer agreement in 2020, run through the Arizona courts in 2022 and the ActBlue money laundering files in 2023, continue through the Florida vote-by-mail anomalies in 2024, and end with the Mailsuite read-receipt logs on her @usdoj.gov inbox in 2025 and 2026. At every stage she was handed verifiable data showing how our elections and campaign-finance systems were being compromised, and at every stage nothing happened.

The entire post Immutable Truth – Election Integrity is worth your time and serious consideration.

Election observers and Constitutional lawyers were on site at many voting locations.

We eagerly await their complete report(s).