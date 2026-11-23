Last week President Donald J. Trump named Kirsten A. Davies to lead the White House Office of the National Cyber Director. A battle-tested cyber leader and the Pentagon’s Chief Information Officer, Davies will drive an America First cyber strategy that treats cybersecurity as national security and keeps the United States dominant and secure in cyberspace.

Previous national cyber director Sean Cairncross left the Trump administration, officials confirmed to media, in the wake of tech outages that hit both the private and public sectors.

Davies selection immediately drew praise from leaders across the Administration:



Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies — look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity.”



Secretary of War Pete Hegseth: “The Department congratulates Kirsten Davies on her new role as the National Cyber Director. Throughout her tenure at DOW, she has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape.”



Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton: “With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the technology space, Kirsten Davies will be a strong asset for the Trump administration in her new position with the Office of the National Cyber Director. It has been my pleasure to work closely with Kirsten on national security matters, and I look forward to now working with her to navigate an increasingly dynamic and fast-moving cyber landscape.”



Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios: “Congratulations @_KirstenDavies_, our new National Cyber Director. Kirsten brings deep cyber expertise and a proven record from her time in industry and at the Department of War. Cybersecurity is vital to our nation’s security and prosperity, and I look forward to working together to strengthen it.”



Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata: “Great pick. Congrats @_KirstenDavies_. Look forward to continuing to work together.”



Director of External Engagements for the Department of War CIO Marci McCarthy: “Congratulations, @Kirsten_Davies_! Having worked alongside you, I’ve witnessed firsthand your extraordinary leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to strengthening our nation’s cybersecurity and national security. Proud to call you both my boss and my great friend. America’s cyber future is in great hands!”



National Defense University Cyber Scholar JD Work: “Congratulations. A superb choice for many reasons, foremost in technical excellence and deep executive competence solving for some of the hardest problems ever faced in the cyber domain.”

President Trump has made cybersecurity a core pillar of his Administration. Under his leadership, the United States has: