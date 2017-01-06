Disingenuous Democrats now disown deference

America Rising Squared recently released a video copulation showing how Senate Dems’ plan to obstruct President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominees contrary to their own words on previous administrations.

The video begins with CNN Host Dana Bash, the network’s chief political correspondent reporting, “Senate Democrats are saying today that they are going to focus in on eight nominees… They’re going to try to slow walk them a little bit.”

This stunning contrast between Senate Democrat obstructionism of President-elect Donald J. Trump and their own record is clear and compelling. It must be wonderful to be Leftist Ideological Tools unrestricted by truth or honor. A transcript follows the video.

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA), 12/1/08: “And we have always had the tradition of moving these nominees as quickly as we possibly could.”

SEN. PATRICK LEAHY (D-VT), 12/1/08: “My idea would be to go boom, boom, boom, boom, boom with them, and so the American people get a package as a whole. And I’d like to do all that, of course, before the inauguration.”

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA), 2/12/13: “I think we owe deference to a president for choices to executive positions, and I think that that is a very important thing to grapple with. The American public choose someone to be President, they’re giving that individual a mandate to govern, and that mandate includes the assembly of the team that the President feels is the appropriate team.”

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), 5/15/13: “Republicans have prevented votes on judges, on agency heads, and on administration Secretaries. This is wrong.”

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), 5/9/13: “This type of obstructionism is enormously anti-Democratic. Sometimes you win in politics, sometimes you lose. That’s what happened.”

SEN. ANGUS KING (I-ME), 2/12/13: “I think our role is not to substitute our judgment for the President, not to say this is who we would have necessarily hired. But the deference goes to the President to build his team.”

SEN. TOM CARPER (D-DE), 2/26/13: “The President, regardless of what party they are from, needs, for the most part, to have the team they want to put in place. They have been elected to lead. Let’s give them a chance to lead.”

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL (D-MO), 2/12/13: “As much as some people in this room don’t like it, he was elected president of the United States by the American people… I do think a great deal of deference should be given to the commander in chief on his selection.”

SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D-OH), 1/21/09: “The confirmation of all these important people, the Attorney General, the Treasury Secretary, the Secretary of State and so many other important Cabinet officials, all that is so important…”

America Rising Squared (AR2) is a 501(c)(4) organization focused on advancing conservative principles through cutting-edge research, rapid response communications, a nationwide tracking network, and digital platforms. Click here for more on AR2.