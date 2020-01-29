Tulsa is 2020’s 7th Best Place to get married

With couples spending an average of over $38,000 on their wedding and the industry bringing in $78 billion in revenue in 2019, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best Places to Get Married as well as accompanying videos.

Tulsa ranks as 2020’s 7th Best Place to tie the knot.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 27 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment.

The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to weather.

Getting Married in Tulsa (1=Best; 91=Avg.)

35 th – Avg. Wedding Cost

– Avg. Wedding Cost 26 th – Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita

– Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita 49 th – Flower Shops per Capita

– Flower Shops per Capita 68 th – Venues & Event Spaces per Capita

– Venues & Event Spaces per Capita 66 th – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 36th – Hotels per Capita

Local brides tell Tulsa Today they can stage a wedding for $7,000 with “hands on effort” or well exceed the $38,000 average.

Click here to see the full report or watch the video below for the top ten cities.’