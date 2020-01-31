History will note this day

Editorial: The greatest tool gleefully discovered during this sad impeachment trial episode is the mute button. When some players now on stage open their mouths – I mute – have heard enough.

Harvard Attorney and Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News Joel Pollak, however, has listened and summarized the five main lies of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. In short, “Republicans are dealing in facts, and Democrats in fantasy.”

Pollack’s full analysis may be found by clicking here.

In headline, the failed falsehoods are as follows:

1. Ukraine call misquotes.

2. Fake Trump quote.

3. Fake Dershowitz quote.

4. Fake Philbin quote.

5. Fake Sondland/Mulvaney quotes.

Tulsa Today is a fan of Liberal Democrat Alan Dershowitz, “who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but is passionate about the Constitution” and here is why he joined the defense at trial.

Further, here are compelling arguments from Day Seven: