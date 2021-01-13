OK ranked 2nd Best to start a farm

From both coasts, people are searching for property in Oklahoma both urban and rural for reasons ranging from social to health and diet as “locavores” (those who diet consists largely of locally grown food) interest and activity has soared and some organic producers limited.

LawnStarter, a leading outdoor services provider, compared the 50 states across 44 key metrics to rank the best states to start a farm or ranch including infrastructure, prevalence, environmental factors, cost, and potential returns of farming and ranching in each state. Released Tuesday, the report ranked Oklahoma second in the nation.

Large gains are available in rural property (relative to areas of coastal congestion), but buyers are also surprised at the average size of Oklahoma residential lawns which typically allow very successful family gardens even in the heart of cities and towns.

LawnStarter ranked Oklahoma by these key metrics (1 = Best):

• Increase in Farmland Area in the Last Year – 1st

• Farmers, Ranchers, and Agricultural Managers per 100,000 Residents – 6th

• Number of Critical Access Hospitals – 9th

• Share of Family-Owned Farms – 4th

• Potential for Solar Power – 6th

• Share of Electricity from Renewable Sources – 11th

• Per-Acre Farmland Rental Rate – 2nd

• Farmland Returns – 18th

The Hoosier Gardener, Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp, who lives in Indianapolis, notes for the urban gardener, “During World War II, the average size of a Victory Garden was in the 25 feet by 25 feet range for a landscape with limited space.”

Victory Gardens came into style and were promoted nationally as a way to increase personal food stock and help the war effort.



“Mostly a Victory Garden is about growing food that you will eat, share and preserve. Also some of the crops planted in the 1940s have probably been improved. Usually Victory Gardens include herbs, vegetables and some flowers,” Sharp said.

Carolyn Thompson, Managing Broker for the Keller Williams Local in Stillwater with clients throughout the Tulsa Metro says “Sales volume is at record highs. Property is selling quickly and we are low on listings,” Thompson said.” Charts of both area sales and listings follow:

Thompson has been in the field since 1998 and a broker since 2005. She is an Accredited Buyer Representative, trainer, and consultant. Her web site offers general tours and deep dives into demographics by zip code for those interested perusing property options and value available. Click here for more.