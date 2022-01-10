Mass Formation Psychosis?

By David Arnett

Persistent questions of the sanity of public health directives during the days of Covid (China Virus) have bubbled up to the point, according to RedState.com, that it has “set the Left’s Hair on Fire.” The excellent piece focuses on Dr. Robert Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan, which popularized the phrase “mass formation psychosis” among those looking for a way to express the left’s inability to think rationally when it comes to the coronavirus.

Here was Malone’s description, “When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free-floating anxiety, and a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

Dr. Malone continued, “One of the aspects of [the] phenomenon is the people that they identify as their leaders — the ones typically that come in and say ‘You have this pain and I can solve it for you. I and I alone. Then they will follow that person through hell — it doesn’t matter whether they lie to them or whatever.”

Read more on RedState.com by clicking here.

Real Clear Politics, included part of the video in their story, “Following a ban from Twitter last week for making claims about Covid-19 and vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone discussed the politicization of science on the Joe Rogan podcast.

DR. ROBERT MALONE: It’s hard for me to reconcile the behavior of the government and its public health decisions with the data. It is like there are two bins — is it incompetence or malevolence?

Is there some ulterior political motive or are they just dumb/stupid?

JOE ROGAN: If there is a political motive and that is written somewhere, someone is going to jail. If that somehow, that’s scary. I might be totally naive.

DR. ROBERT MALONE: For me, the disclosure of emails that Cliff Lane, Tony Fauci, and Francis Collins actively conspired to destroy any discussion of the appropriateness of lockdown strategies, and the mainstream press hardly covers it, and there are no consequences…

We’re in an environment in which truth and consequences are fungible. This is modern media management warfare. The truth is what those that are managing the Trusted News Initiative say it is.

Read More via Robert Malone on LinkedIn: Mass Formation (Psychosis) and the Coronavirus Narrative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *