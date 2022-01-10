Persistent questions of the sanity of public health directives during the days of Covid (China Virus) have bubbled up to the point, according to RedState.com, that it has “set the Left’s Hair on Fire.” The excellent piece focuses on Dr. Robert Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan, which popularized the phrase “mass formation psychosis” among those looking for a way to express the left’s inability to think rationally when it comes to the coronavirus.

Here was Malone’s description, “When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free-floating anxiety, and a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

Dr. Malone continued, “One of the aspects of [the] phenomenon is the people that they identify as their leaders — the ones typically that come in and say ‘You have this pain and I can solve it for you. I and I alone. Then they will follow that person through hell — it doesn’t matter whether they lie to them or whatever.”

Real Clear Politics, included part of the video in their story, “Following a ban from Twitter last week for making claims about Covid-19 and vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone discussed the politicization of science on the Joe Rogan podcast.