Will the next mayor force lockdowns?

Analysis: Lockdown advocates now say they were wrong, But not Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The Epoch Times reported Monday, Nov. 27 on several experts admitting they were wrong for supporting COVID lockdowns. Unfortunately, that doesn’t include officials in Oklahoma like Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum. As this editor wrote in September, we are still waiting for Mayor Bynum to correct his mistake. Dear mainstream media, in now proven fact, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was right, Tulsa Mayor Bynum was wrong.

Today the question is still on the table: When will the City of Tulsa make right with small businesses, churches and citizens harmed by the unscientific and, now proven unjustified lockdown during the COVID Panic?

Katie Spence for the Epoch Times writes, as “fall out over lockdown policies [has] become more pronounced, some lockdown proponents, like New York University Professor Scott Galloway, have admitted they were wrong for supporting lockdowns. ‘I was on the board of my kid’s school during COVID. I wanted a harsher lockdown policy. In retrospect, I was wrong,’ Mr. Galloway told Bill Maher.

“’The damage to kids of keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risk. But here’s the bottom line, myself, our great people at the CDC, I’d like to think the governor, we were all operating with imperfect information, and we were doing our best.’ he said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Let’s learn from it. Let’s hold each other accountable, but let’s bring a little bit of grace and forgiveness,” Galloway said.

The funny thing about grace is that one must acknowledge a mistake for grace to be received. In Mayor Bynum’s case, his answer by email was an example of arrogance and ignorance for which he is well known, “The COVID mitigation practices you describe have not been ‘proven unjustified.’”

Anytime Mayor Bynum would like to correct that public position, this writer will gladly cover that news. Again, as this editor wrote in September.

Corrections by local Controligarchs are important as some Oklahoma Democrats still wear unhealthy masks and eagerly await the next contrived panic to destroy small business, personal economy, and religious practice. They cheer and applaud open pot shops and strip bars while churches closed. Big Box stores are healthy, they say, while small retailers are dangerous, declared government tools like Dr. Anthoney Fauci.

Today, December 3, in yet another science based peer reviewed study Tulsa Mayor Bynum will ignore, shows people who wore protective masks were found to be more likely to contract COVID-19 infections than those who didn’t.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Epidemiology and Infection on Nov. 13, analyzed mask use among 3,209 individuals from Norway. Researchers followed them for 17 days, and then asked the participants about their use of masks. The team found that there was a higher incidence of testing positive for COVID-19 among people who used masks more frequently.

Our First Amendment Rights of freedom of Speech and Assembly, to say nothing of religion, were betrayed by government(s) at different levels. The press narratives supported Big Pharma Advertisers and Big Tech was happy to help. This cannot be allowed to happen again. To that end, this editor in upcoming interviews with candidates for the office of Tulsa Mayor will ask questions about the abuses of public health officials and how that abuse (lawlessness) can be prevented in the future. Consider this a petition for government at all levels to redress COVID grievances.

We must hold to the concept that our rights come from Nature and Nature’s God.

French Author Frederic Bastiat (1801-1850) wrote, “Life, liberty, and property do not exist because men have made laws. On the contrary, it was the fact that life, liberty, and property existed beforehand that caused men to make laws in the first place.

“The law is the organization of the natural right of lawful defense. It is the substitution of a common force for individual forces. And this common force is to do only what the individual forces have a natural and lawful right to do: to protect persons, liberties, and properties; to maintain the right of each, and to cause justice to reign over us all,” Bastiat declared.

Editor’s Notes: To read the Katie Spence story from The Epoch Times, click here. For the story, “Mayor Bynum Flubs the COVID Question” click here.

The first version of this analysis was distributed by email to subscribers of Straight Up on Substack.