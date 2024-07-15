Comment on Senate’s Pro Tempore election

In a press release today, OK Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, issued the following statement on the Oklahoma Senate’s July 15 Pro Tem election coinciding with the Republican National Convention.

“Greetings from Milwaukee and the Republican National Convention. Recently Oklahoma State Senate Caucus members were notified of a proposed rule change vote on the way our Senate caucus votes to elect its leadership. I am tired of people trying to rig elections in this country and the vote to corner the Senate Pro Tem seat is no different than past attempts to grab power. While I and several others are here supporting the nomination of former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for President, back home fast moves are being made to secure power within our own leadership.

Now is not the time for petty power grabs, especially after the assassination attempt on Saturday, our focus needs to be on getting former President Trump elected. Instead, leadership is calling for an unnecessary election on the home front and to top it off trying to change the rules in a desperate attempt to have this rigged election at any cost. There are reasons these rules exist and they should be followed not side stepped to appease desperation. I am opposed to this election and look forward to a strong change in November.”

This is why the Oklahoma Legislature fails our people. Leadership, is often driven by secret deal for special interests.

The problem with elected officials is that too many of them worship scared cows, and some of them have significantly large herds.

All hail the powers “that be” for the place in hell they richly deserve “to be.”