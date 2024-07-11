Disc Golf Association Championship

The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) will host the 2024 Junior World Championships in Tulsa from July 13-20. Over 450 disc golfers from 16 different countries will compete in the event, which will take place at multiple disc golf courses around Tulsa.

“It is with great anticipation we welcome the 2024 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships Presented by Innova,” said Kyle Gibson of the Tulsa Disc Golf Association.

“Our team of dedicated volunteers has been tirelessly working to prepare for this event. We could not be more excited to welcome disc golfers from all over the United States and the world with the opportunity to showcase the best Tulsa has to offer. We have an event-filled week that includes activities not just for the competitors and their families but for spectators and locals as well,” Gibson added.

Competition begins with field events, including putting, skillshot and long-drive competitions, on July 13 at Chandler Park in Tulsa, with divisional doubles play beginning the next day. Following an opening ceremony on Monday, July 15 at Union High School at 7:00 p.m., individual play begins on Tuesday.

“This is Tulsa’s first Professional Disc Golf Association Junior World Championships, and what better event to showcase Tulsa as a welcoming, international city?” said Tulsa Sports Commission Director of Sport Sales Joel Koester. “To see these athletes come from all over the world to compete across the region is exciting and just the start of great things to come.”

The courses used are Blackhawk, Redhawk and Whitehawk at Mohawk Park; Chandler Park’s Moose course, Haikey Creek, Twin Bridges, Hunter Park and POSTOAK’s Championship and Executive courses, with POSTOAK Lodge also serving as the event host.

“It is an honor to welcome the 2024 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships to Tulsa,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “This massive event will spotlight courses across the city, from Hunter Park to POSTOAK Lodge, and highlight Tulsa as a sporting destination on an international level.”

Junior Worlds is a PDGA Major, which is the highest level of disc golf competition. The 2024 Junior World Championships will be the fourth PDGA Major hosted in Tulsa after the 1985 PDGA World Championships, the 2006 PDGA Amateur World Championships and the 2014 Tim Selinske United States Masters Championships.

“The PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships is a remarkable event,” said PDGA Director of Marketing Danny Voss. “Seeing the future of the sport display their talents on the biggest stage is truly exciting. The Tulsa community has come together to host this disc golf celebration for the competitors and their families — we are proud to return to Tulsa for this PDGA Major.”



For more information, visit the 2024 Junior World Championships web page, and follow @pdga on Facebook and Instagram.