Groom Students? No Jail, $50/Month in OK

Tempered Analysis: Do they hate us so much they publicly laugh as they destroy our children’s physical and mental health in Oklahoma? It is hard to know where to lay the blame but Leftist Educators, Superintendents, Administrators, School Board Members, Prosecutors, Judges, Legacy Media (local and national) and other slime-ball enablers should rot in hell for allowing a Transsexual Teacher-Coach guilty of sexual battery of a student to get away with no jail time, a $1,000 fine (payable at $50 per month), and “she” cannot be employed by or within a school system during her two years of supervised probation. Yes, you read that correctly, only two years probation on a ten-year sentence.

V1SUT.Substack broke the latest today in an ongoing saga of “Nicko Mistystarr Deocampo Miranda (44), a ‘trans’ teacher and volleyball coach at Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Oklahoma, arrested for conducting a sexual relationship with a female student and volleyball player.

“From Miranda’s initial hiring in 2022, Lawton Public Schools allowed parents to believe she was a male teacher. In reporting her arrest, the local, legacy media similarly reported Miranda to be male despite her placement in the women’s area of the Comanche County Detention Center,” the story continued.

Nicko Mistystarr Deocampo Miranda

V1SUT.Substack writes:

“The level of sentencing leniency in this case reveals a lack of prosecutorial and judicial understanding of the groomed relationship between student sexual abuse victims and their coach/teacher perpetrators. Miranda will serve no prison time.

“Just one week after being served with a subpoena, the student/victim in the case made a motion requesting the lifting of the bond condition requiring Miranda to have no contact with her.

“Rarely do young victims of sexual abuse recognize the exploitive nature of their relationship with an adult perpetrator until well into adulthood. Referred to as trauma bonding, youth often have feelings of loyalty, sympathy and protection toward their adult abuser, make excuses for that person’s behavior, and find it difficult to disconnect from the groomed relationship until distance, healing, time and maturity allow for a realistic assessment of the connection.

After pleading not guilty to the charge of felony sexual battery in June of 2024, Miranda accepted a plea deal recommended to the court by the state in December.

Miranda coaching at EHS (Aug 2022), public post Facebook via V1SUT. Lawton Public Schools named “Mr. Miranda”, now a registered sex offender, as Rookie Teacher of the Year during her first year of teaching.

Everyone who may love and would protect children should read this compelling story. Legacy Media may or may not pick it up. Copy and send a link to your favorite media, dear reader, and then note how long it takes for them to cover this Oklahoma evil. V1SUT brings the receipts and names many official names. As a side note, they are under attack for their effort from multiple criminal defense teams.

Further, you can help by asking every candidate for public office how long Oklahoma will allow educators to abuse children? In this case, such a light sentence says to others, it’s not a big deal to steal the innocence of youth and destroy their hope of a normal life.

This writer and Tulsa Today are not affiliated with V1SUT in anyway beyond a common commitment to truth and honor. This is what truth telling in Oklahoma looks like.

V1SUT continues:

Miranda was convicted under state statute (21 O.S. 1123(B)) which states:

(3) No person shall commit sexual battery on any other person. “Sexual battery” shall mean the intentional touching, mauling or feeling of the body or private parts of any person sixteen (16) years of age or older, in a lewd and lascivious manner.

(B) When committed upon a person who is at least sixteen (16) years of age and is less than twenty (20) years of age and is a student, or in the legal custody or supervision of any public or private elementary or secondary school, or technology center school, by a person who is eighteen (18) years of age or older and is an employee of a school system.

The plea deal avoiding prison time is well outside of the same section of state statute which specifies mandatory felon status and imprisonment for those convicted under 21 O.S. 1123(B):

(D) Any person convicted of a violation of subsection B or C of this section shall be deemed guilty of a felony and shall be punished by imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections for not more than ten (10) years.

The plea deal also required Miranda to surrender her “teaching license” to the OSDE though her emergency certification in computer science and adjunct certification in general industrial arts expired prior to her conviction.

Tulsa Today honors the investigative courage V1SUT demonstrates in publishing. Many feckless local media listen to their lawyers rather than their hearts or brains on such cases. National or local news may reach the publication directly at connect@v1sut.substack.com.

Again, please read the entire story here Oklahoma ‘Trans’ Teacher-Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery of Student, No Jail Time, $50/Month Fine and pray for Oklahoma’s Child Victims.