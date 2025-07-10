OSDE Partners for New Teachers

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced Wednesday a groundbreaking partnership with PragerU to develop an assessment for teachers relocating from states with progressive education policies, such as California and New York, seeking certification to teach in Oklahoma schools. Effective immediately, this initiative will ensure that educators align with Oklahoma’s commitment to fostering an America First education rooted in truth, patriotism, and core values.

The new assessment, developed in collaboration with PragerU, will evaluate educators on three critical areas: their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, their understanding of American exceptionalism, and their grasp of fundamental biological differences between boys and girls. These standards reflect Oklahoma’s dedication to protecting students from divisive ideologies and ensuring classrooms remain places of learning, not indoctrination.

“We’re sending a clear message: Oklahoma’s schools will not be a haven for woke agendas pushed in places like California and New York,” said Superintendent Ryan Walters. “If you want to teach here, you’d better know the Constitution, respect what makes America great, and understand basic biology. We’re raising a generation of patriots, not activists, and I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep leftist propaganda out of our classrooms.”

Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU, underscored the urgency of the partnership. “We’re thrilled to join Oklahoma in answering parents’ urgent call against senseless woke indoctrination,” said Streit. “This assessment will stop extreme leftist ideologues from harming children and ensure teachers champion America’s greatness and future potential.”

In the coming weeks, OSDE will work closely with PragerU to finalize the assessment, which will be implemented immediately upon completion. This partnership underscores Oklahoma’s leadership in rejecting radical ideologies and prioritizing an education system that instills pride in our nation’s history and values.

This initiative falls in line with the Trump Administration’s America first agenda. It ensures that all educators in Oklahoma are equipped to prioritize students and uphold the principles that make America exceptional. By screening teachers from states with a history of promoting anti-American narratives, OSDE is safeguarding Oklahoma’s classrooms from external agendas that undermine the state’s values.