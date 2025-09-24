Mazzei Minute: OK Newspapers

I guess it’s time to dump The Oklahoman Newspaper. I have been reading it and the local Tulsa paper for three decades to stay abreast of news across the state. The Oklahoman, under the ownership of the Gaylord family, used to be a reliable conservative-leaning newspaper. Now part of the USA Today network, The Oklahoman has gone the way of radical left wokeism.

The day after 90,000 people packed a stadium to honor the life and Christian message of martyr Charlie Kirk, The Oklahoman headline read – “Kirk was a top conservative provocateur.” How disappointing and disgusting. Not once does the journalist, Zac Anderson, address the vile hatred and intolerance of Charlie’s murderer. Rather, he paints Charlie’s ideas and comments as over-the-line, contentious dialogue.

How in the world did sharing the love of Jesus, conducting respectful dialogue with all comers and advocating for American values become “provocative?” How can a national newspaper syndicate contend that traditional views of marriage, defending our borders, and protecting kids from gender mutilation are racist, homophobic and bigoted?

I’ll tell you how. The radical left with the socialist views of “critical theory” – a fancy phrase for communist ideology – took over the halls of higher education and K-12 education in every corner of America. While we, conservatives, were paying attention to the Cold War and the global battle against communism, the socialists played the long game and went to work on our total education system.

Today, across the nation, and here in Oklahoma, 9 out of 10 college professors are liberal socialists who profess disdain for Christianity and advocate the communist idea that you either belong to the “oppressor” class or the “oppressed” class. Most school superintendents are liberal leaning PhD graduates. Thousands upon thousands of Oklahoma students have been indoctrinated with this perverse ideology that lends itself to violently overthrowing conservative institutions and persons seen as the oppressors.

The Mazzei Minute has previously documented that a course at Oklahoma University required the book, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, by radical leftist Andreas Malm. We also just learned about an OU required course – Culture, Language, and Literacy. It sounds innocuous, but the textbook, Culturally Sustaining Pedagogies, is loaded withMarxist critical race theory ideas in spite of the legislative prohibitions against CRT and DEI. On page four the author emphasizes the importance of counteracting the “White middle-class dominant cultural norms of acting and being that are demanded in schools.”

It’s time we conservatives root out the radical left that controls our entire education system. Charlie Kirk inspired millions of students across America to reject the false and dangerous ideas of anti-Christian socialism. It’s time for conservative, evangelical adults and leaders to transform our schools and colleges back to learning institutions committed to the pursuit of knowledge, freedom, and truth.

About the author: Mike Mazzei, CFP®, MPAS®, is currently a candidate for Oklahoma Governor and the President of Tulsa Wealth Advisors. A Certified Financial Planner professional, and Master Planner Advanced Studies, he created The Financial Freedom Process™ to help individuals leverage their wealth in order to help them achieve their lifetime visions. Mike is a former Oklahoma State Senator (Dist. 25 in Tulsa) & Sec. of Budget. He is the proud husband to Noel and father to 5 great kids. To read more from Mike from his site Mazzei Minutes, click here. Please like Mazzei for Governor on Facebook, X, or Truth Social!