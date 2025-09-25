Walters Joins Teacher Freedom Alliance

After resigning his position as Oklahoma State Superintendent, Ryan Walters has been named incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Teacher Freedom Alliance, a new national organization founded by the Freedom Foundation that provides educators professional support services and resources as an alternative to traditional union membership.

While conservatives supported many of Walter’s anti-woke initiatives, they frequently acknowledged that, during his term as State Superintendent, the most dangerous place any Oklahoman could stand was between Ryan Walters and a television camera. What Oklahomans demand is quality K-12 instruction in phonics, mathematics, and personal economics. Less dramatic leadership would also be appreciated.

Ryan Walters

Walters, who has implemented significant education policy reforms in Oklahoma, will lead the Teacher Freedom Alliance’s mission to restore excellence in America’s classrooms. He officially assumes the CEO role on October 1, 2025.

“For decades, union bosses have poisoned our schools with politics and propaganda while abandoning parents, students, and good teachers. That ends today. We’re going to expose them, fight them, and take back our classrooms,” said Ryan Walters, incoming CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance. “At the Teacher Freedom Alliance, we’re giving educators real freedom, freedom from the liberal, woke agenda that has corrupted public education. We will arm teachers with the tools, support, and freedom they need, without forcing them to give up their values. This is a battle for the future of our kids, and we will not lose.”

“We’re honored to have Ryan Walters as the next CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance. Ryan is a proven freedom fighter who understands that America cannot restore its education system without breaking free from the grip of teachers’ unions,” said Aaron Withe, CEO of the Freedom Foundation said. “The Teacher Freedom Alliance offers educators a real alternative and supports them in their mission to raise free, moral, and upright citizens. Ryan understands that there’s no path to putting American education back on track that doesn’t involve eliminating the teachers’ unions from our classrooms.”

The Teacher Freedom Alliance provides educators with liability insurance, professional development opportunities, continuing education credit hours, and access to alternative curricula — all at no cost to teachers who choose to leave their unions. By championing teacher freedom, the Teacher Freedom Alliance seeks to protect educators’ First Amendment rights and ensure that parents — not bureaucrats or union bosses — remain at the center of education.

The Freedom Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting government overreach, defending workers’ rights, and protecting constitutional freedoms. Founded in 1991, the organization takes on entrenched special interests through legislative advocacy, strategic litigation, and public education initiatives across the country.