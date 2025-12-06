Premier Basketball Tips off at BOK

Witness Oklahoma’s premier high school basketball tournament live at the 60th annual Tournament of Champions on Monday, December 29 through Wednesday, December 31. Held at BOK Center, 16 teams will face off. Eight female high school teams will compete, as will eight male high school teams. Grab a seat and see which high schools come out on top at this fast-paced tournament. All-session tickets are on sale now and available online at www.bokcenter.com.

“We’re thrilled to see the 60th Tournament of Champions take over the BOK Center,” said TPS Director of Athletics Mick Wilson.

“Thanks to our growing partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), Oklahoma’s top high school basketball gets the world-class stage it deserves.”



Game schedule as follows:



MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

9AM: Quinton vs. Union – GIRLS

10:30AM: East Central vs. Okarche – BOYS

12PM: Carl Albert vs. Dale – GIRLS

1:30PM: Millwood vs. Southmoore – BOYS

4PM: Bixby vs. Locust Grove – GIRLS

5:30PM: Memorial vs. Fort Gibson – BOYS

7PM: Lincoln Christian vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah – GIRLS

8:30PM: Owasso vs. Cascia Hall – BOYS

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30

9AM – GIRLS

10:30AM – BOYS

12PM – GIRLS

1:30PM – BOYS

4PM – GIRLS

5:30PM – BOYS

7PM – GIRLS

8:30PM – BOYS

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31