Genius Earns More on OnlyFans

Kit Barrus, a math and psychology graduate who ranks among the top creators on OnlyFans, says her income now eclipses that of most professional mathematicians.

“I make more in a month than many tenured professors make in a year,” Barrus says. “It’s not bragging, it’s reality. I’ve seen the salary data. The math checks out.”

Barrus, 27, graduated magna cum laude and says her background in mathematics gives her a strategic edge on the subscription-based platform. Her OnlyFans earnings place her in the top 0.1% of creators globally, according to her own reporting. She credits her success to a mix of analytics, emotional intelligence and consistency.

“This is not luck,” she said. “I treat it like a business. I look at churn rates, price elasticity, user behavior. It’s not random. It’s predictive modeling.”

Barrus, who was raised Mormon in California, says her early life focused on modesty and obedience. She began supporting herself during college while working full time and taking night classes. Her entry into adult content, she said, began as a dare from TikTok followers.

“What started as a joke turned into my full-time job,” she said. “And I’m good at it because I understand people and I understand numbers.”

Her claim of out-earning top mathematicians is not far-fetched. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for mathematicians in 2022 was $112,110. Barrus says she regularly exceeds that figure on a monthly basis.

“I have friends getting Ph.D.s and publishing in academic journals who are struggling to pay rent,” she said. “Meanwhile, I’m investing six figures a year and working less than 20 hours a week.”

Barrus said she applies many of the same skills she learned in her mathematics courses to managing her content and monetization strategy.

“Optimization, A/B testing, subscriber segmentation — this is all data science,” she said. “The only difference is my medium.”

While some criticize her for leaving academia behind, Barrus said she has no regrets.

“I was never going to get a MacArthur Fellowship,” she said. “But I built a platform that values what I bring to the table. I don’t need tenure.”

Asked if she would return to school, Barrus said she keeps that door open but isn’t in a rush. “I always thought I’d be a professor,” she said. “Now I’m the case study.”

(Photo Credits: Kit Barrus)