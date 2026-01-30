More than $1 billion in unclaimed property is sitting in state custody, and thousands of Oklahomans may not even know they’re owed money. In recognition of National Unclaimed Property Day (Feb. 1), the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office is reminding residents to search their name and claim what’s theirs, some in amounts that could make a meaningful financial difference.

“Behind each unclaimed account is a person, a family or a business that could benefit from these funds,” said Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ. “Whether it’s a refund, insurance claim check or the contents of a safe deposit box, National Unclaimed Property Day is a timely opportunity to reclaim what belongs to you.”

Unclaimed property often results from moves, job changes or life events that cause individuals or businesses to lose track of accounts or assets. These funds are reported to the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division for safekeeping until claimed.

Nearly one in ten Americans have unclaimed property. National Unclaimed Property Day, observed annually on Feb. 1, is part of a national campaign led by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) to raise awareness of this program.

By visiting YourMoney.ok.gov, Oklahomans can search for unclaimed property in their name or the names of family members and follow simple steps to file a claim. You do not need to still reside in Oklahoma to start a claim.

Treasurer Russ emphasized the personal and community benefits of reclaiming these funds: “Even small discoveries can have a meaningful impact, whether it’s easing financial stress, covering a sudden expense or contributing to long-term goals. When these funds are spent locally, they help strengthen Oklahoma’s economy.”

The Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office has already helped return millions of dollars to Oklahomans, with assets ranging from forgotten savings accounts to the contents of safe deposit boxes.

How to Check for Unclaimed Property:

Visit yourmoney.ok.gov today. Searching is fast, free and could lead to meaningful discoveries for you and your family.

The Office of the State Treasurer is committed to serving the people of Oklahoma through sound financial stewardship and public service. Its mission includes reuniting individuals and businesses with unclaimed property, promoting financial transparency, and fostering economic opportunities. For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/treasurer.

The Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office manages unclaimed assets reported by businesses and organizations. Through an easy-to-use online database, the division ensures rightful owners can reclaim their property efficiently. Visit yourmoney.ok.gov to search the database and begin the claim process.